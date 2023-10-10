Monnapule Saleng has pulled out of the Bafana squad set to face Eswatini and Ivory Coast friendlies with Ronwen Williams struggling to be fit.

Saleng out of Bafana friendlies

Broos calls replacement

Tau another player missing

TELL ME MORE: The Orlando Pirates winger has been forced to withdraw from the Hugo Broos-led team due to illness.

The winger was expected to play a vital part after Percy Tau had also opted out owing to personal reasons.

Cape Town City forward Khanyisa Mayo has now been drafted into the team and will join Kaizer Chiefs winger Mduduzi Mdantsane who was also a late call-up.

Mayo, who has been in good form, scored the only goal of the match as City defeated Chiefs in a PSL clash last week.

WHAT ELSE: Captain Ronwen Williams might miss Friday's game against Eswatini at the FNB Stadium owing to a knock.

If he misses the Friday outing, it remains to be seen whether he will be available when Bafana take on Ivory Coast on Tuesday, October 17.

SuperSport United keeper Ricardo Goss and AmaZulu FC shot-stopper Veli Mothwa are also part of the current Bafana squad.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Broos will now have to do without Thapelo Maseko, Tau and potentially Williams in the two games.

It might not be what the Belgian tactician anticipated considering the fact that he is preparing the team for a busy next few months.

However, the likes of Mdantsane and Mayo should use the opportunity to show Broos they have what it takes to be considered regularly.

WHAT NEXT: Bafana will use the two friendlies to prepare for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers starting in November.

The experienced mentor is also working to get his best squad to compete in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals to be held in Ivory Coast.

It will be vital for him to have all the players he wants to stand a chance of delivering.