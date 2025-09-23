Brentford hosts Manchester United at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday to kick off the sixth game week of the Premier League.

Keith Andrews' side are reeling after a 3-1 defeat to Fulham away from home. The Bees expected a turbulent start, but sitting just above the relegation zone after five games wouldn't have been on their checklist. The set-piece master is unable to get the best out of his side, especially defensively. They are showing flashes of brilliance but are unable to capture them consistently. The 2-2 draw against Chelsea at home showed signs of improvement, but they came crashing down when they visited Craven Cottage last time out. Andrews must demand better standards from his senior contingent to stand a chance when the Red Devils come calling.

Manchester United recorded a massive victory against Chelsea this weekend - a result that could potentially kickstart their campaign. Ruben Amorim's men showed grit and determination to hold onto a slender 2-1 advantage as both sides finished the game with 10 men. Bruno Fernandes put in a vintage display, and the defence fought for every second ball, putting their bodies on the line to protect the lead. Old Trafford was in great voice as the heavens opened up to witness United secure three invaluable points. These are the type of victories that could inspire Amorim and co to spark a turnaround that would propel them up the league. They haven't, however, recorded back-to-back wins in the league in Amorim's time at the club. They will be viewing a trip to struggling Brentford as a good opportunity to do so.

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How to watch Brentford vs Manchester United online - TV channels & live streams

The curtain raiser of the sixth gameweek will be aired live on TNT Sports 1 in the UK. Fans can also stream the game on Discovery+. USA Network will air the game in the States. Fans in the USA and Canada can live stream the game on our favourite streaming service, Fubo.

Brentford Team News

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Andrews has a fully fit squad to choose from. His choice of formation will be intruiging as the manager has demonstrated his willingness to deploy either a back 4 or a back 3. A back three with two pacy strikers up top can hurt the opposition defence. In any case, Dango Ouatarra should come into the lineup after starting the previous game on the bench. Ouatarra and Thiago, as a strike pair, could replicate the heroics of their predecessors Mbuemo and Wissa if the structure behind them remains compact.

Predicted lineup: Kelleher; Kayode, van den Berg, Pinnock, Lewis-Potter; Jensen, Henderson, Damsgaard; Thiago, Ouattara

Manchester United Team News

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Amorim is without Casemiro, who saw a red in the game against Chelsea. Utd, though, are hopeful of a swift return for Diogo Dalot. With Lisandro Martinez not too far behind him, the injury woes in the backline are slowly getting better.

Casemiro's suspension could finally pave the way for Kobbie Mainoo to start and help towards solidifying the middle. Matheus Cunha is also likely be integrated into the starting eleven again as the new forward line looks to get some much-needed game time together. Altay Bayindir continues to have the confidence of his manager as Senne Lammens continues to await his debut. Bryan Mbeumo will be keen to hurt a defence that he knows all too well.

Predicted lineup: Bayindir; de Ligt, Maguire, Shaw; Mazraoui, Mainoo, Fernandes, Dorgu; Mbeumo, Cunha; Sesko

The Last Meeting

These sides traded seven goals in a thriller at the Gtech Community Stadium just over four months ago. Mason Mount opened the scoring before the Red Devils collapsed inexplicably. Mbuemo in Brentford's colours then helped set up a goal as the Bees raced into a 4-1 lead. However, there was a late fightback from the visitors as Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo were on target to make it a one-goal game in added time. In the end, the home defence survived the late onslaught to capture all three points from a dejected United side.

Brentford vs Manchester United key matchups

Mbuemo vs Keane Lewis-Potter - The pair will have had multiple sparring sessions together in training, but this time, the battle takes place for real. Expect an interesting contest as Mbuemo looks to kick on at his new club and become a proven match-winner.

Fernandes vs Henderson - Fernandes' adaptability to a deeper role has raised doubts among many sections of the media. Jordan Henderson recently rolled the years back as he bossed the midfield against Chelsea a fortnight ago. This matchup will be one to watch with Fernandes attempting to get one over the ex-Liverpool captain.

Sesko vs Collins - Benjamin Sesko hasn't had the best of starts in a United shirt, but he is certainly getting better with every passing game. He will be up against a very proactive defender who enjoys defending big strikers. This battle could determine which way the game will go.

Brentford vs Manchester United score prediction

Manchester United will see a lot of the ball against Brentford. It will all come down to their intent and directness to inflict damage on a weak Brentford defence. The Bees can still sting United on the break, but the star quality might get the result for the visitors. We expect the Red Devils to pick consecutive victories in the league for the first time under Amorim and beat Brentford. Prediction: Brentford 1 Man Utd 3.

Brentford vs Manchester United Odds

United are the favourites to win the game and are priced at 2.10. A home victory is priced at 3.52, and the draw is the most unlikely event, priced at 3.82 by most bookmakers.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Brentford vs Manchester United kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Gtech Community Stadium

The Gtech Community Stadium will host the clash at 12:30 pm BST on Saturday, 27th September.

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