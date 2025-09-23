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Gtech Community Stadium
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Pranav Venkatesh

Brentford vs Manchester United Preview: Team News, H2H, early injury news, probable lineups, tickets, odds and more

Brentford
Manchester United
Premier League

Resurgent Manchester United search for back to back Premier League wins for the first time under Ruben Amorim as they travel to struggling Brentford.

Brentford hosts Manchester United at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday to kick off the sixth game week of the Premier League.

Keith Andrews' side are reeling after a 3-1 defeat to Fulham away from home. The Bees expected a turbulent start, but sitting just above the relegation zone after five games wouldn't have been on their checklist. The set-piece master is unable to get the best out of his side, especially defensively. They are showing flashes of brilliance but are unable to capture them consistently. The 2-2 draw against Chelsea at home showed signs of improvement, but they came crashing down when they visited Craven Cottage last time out. Andrews must demand better standards from his senior contingent to stand a chance when the Red Devils come calling.

Manchester United recorded a massive victory against Chelsea this weekend - a result that could  potentially kickstart their campaign. Ruben Amorim's men showed grit and determination to hold onto a slender 2-1 advantage as both sides finished the game with 10 men. Bruno Fernandes put in a vintage display, and the defence fought for every second ball, putting their bodies on the line to protect the lead. Old Trafford was in great voice as the heavens opened up to witness United secure three invaluable points. These are the type of victories that could inspire Amorim and co to spark a turnaround that would propel them up the league. They haven't, however, recorded back-to-back wins in the league in Amorim's time at the club. They will be viewing a trip to struggling Brentford as a good opportunity to do so.

As Brentford gears up to host Manchester United, the stage is set for an intriguing Premier League battle. For bettors eager to get involved, starting with 1xbet registration offers a user-friendly entry point to a platform rich with betting insights, comprehensive odds, and live updates, ensuring that you're well-equipped to make informed decisions and enjoy a rewarding betting journey.

Brentford vs Manchester United last-minute tickets: How to buy

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How to watch Brentford vs Manchester United online - TV channels & live streams

The curtain raiser of the sixth gameweek will be aired live on TNT Sports 1 in the UK. Fans can also stream the game on Discovery+. USA Network will air the game in the States. Fans in the USA and Canada can live stream the game on our favourite streaming service, Fubo.

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Brentford Team News 

تشيلسي ضد برينتفوردGetty Images

Andrews has a fully fit squad to choose from. His choice of formation will be intruiging as the manager has demonstrated his willingness to deploy either a back 4 or a back 3. A back three with two pacy strikers up top can hurt the opposition defence. In any case, Dango Ouatarra should come into the lineup after starting the previous game on the bench. Ouatarra and Thiago, as a strike pair, could replicate the heroics of their predecessors Mbuemo and Wissa if the structure behind them remains compact.

Predicted lineup: Kelleher; Kayode, van den Berg, Pinnock, Lewis-Potter; Jensen, Henderson, Damsgaard; Thiago, Ouattara

Manchester United Team News

Bruno Fernandes Manchester United ChelseaGetty Images

Amorim is without Casemiro, who saw a red in the game against Chelsea. Utd, though, are hopeful of a swift return for Diogo Dalot. With Lisandro Martinez not too far behind him, the injury woes in the backline are slowly getting better. 

Casemiro's suspension could finally pave the way for Kobbie Mainoo to start and help towards solidifying the middle. Matheus Cunha is also likely be integrated into the starting eleven again as the new forward line looks to get some much-needed game time together. Altay Bayindir continues to have the confidence of his manager as Senne Lammens continues to await his debut. Bryan Mbeumo will be keen to hurt a defence that he knows all too well.

Predicted lineup: Bayindir; de Ligt, Maguire, Shaw; Mazraoui, Mainoo, Fernandes, Dorgu; Mbeumo, Cunha; Sesko

The Last Meeting

These sides traded seven goals in a thriller at the Gtech Community Stadium just over four months ago. Mason Mount opened the scoring before the Red Devils collapsed inexplicably. Mbuemo in Brentford's colours then helped set up a goal as the Bees raced into a 4-1 lead. However, there was a late fightback from the visitors as Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo were on target to make it a one-goal game in added time. In the end, the home defence survived the late onslaught to capture all three points from a dejected United side.

Brentford vs Manchester United key matchups

Mbuemo vs Keane Lewis-Potter - The pair will have had multiple sparring sessions together in training, but this time, the battle takes place for real. Expect an interesting contest as Mbuemo looks to kick on at his new club and become a proven match-winner.

Fernandes vs Henderson - Fernandes' adaptability to a deeper role has raised doubts among many sections of the media. Jordan Henderson recently rolled the years back as he bossed the midfield against Chelsea a fortnight ago. This matchup will be one to watch with Fernandes attempting to get one over the ex-Liverpool captain.

Sesko vs Collins - Benjamin Sesko hasn't had the best of starts in a United shirt, but he is certainly getting better with every passing game. He will be up against a very proactive defender who enjoys defending big strikers. This battle could determine which way the game will go. 

Brentford vs Manchester United score prediction

Manchester United will see a lot of the ball against Brentford. It will all come down to their intent and directness to inflict damage on a weak Brentford defence. The Bees can still sting United on the break, but the star quality might get the result for the visitors. We expect the Red Devils to pick consecutive victories in the league for the first time under Amorim and beat Brentford. Prediction: Brentford 1 Man Utd 3.

Brentford vs Manchester United Odds

United are the favourites to win the game and are priced at 2.10. A home victory is priced at 3.52, and the draw is the most unlikely event, priced at 3.82 by most bookmakers.

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Brentford vs Manchester United kick-off time

crest
Premier League - Premier League
Gtech Community Stadium

The Gtech Community Stadium will host the clash at 12:30 pm BST on Saturday, 27th September.

Team news & squads

Brentford vs Manchester United lineups

BrentfordHome team crest

4-2-3-1

Formation

3-4-2-1

Home team crestMUN
1
C. Kelleher
4
S. van den Berg
22
C
N. Collins
2
A. Hickey
33
M. Kayode
7
K. Schade
18
Y. Yarmoliuk
6
J. Henderson
19
D. Ouattara
24
M. Damsgaard
9
I. Thiago
1
A. Bayindir
5
H. Maguire
4
M. de Ligt
23
L. Shaw
2
D. Dalot
25
M. Ugarte
13
P. Dorgu
8
C
B. Fernandes
10
M. Cunha
19
B. Mbeumo
30
B. Sesko

3-4-2-1

MUNAway team crest

BRE
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • K. Andrews

MUN
-Line up

Substitutes

Manager

  • R. Amorim

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Form

BRE
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

MUN
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Head-to-Head Record

BRE

Last 5 matches

MUN

1

Win

1

Draw

3

Wins

7

Goals scored

9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Standings

Useful links

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Frequently asked questions

Buying Arsenal tickets directly from the club is notoriously difficult, as they rarely ever go on sale to non-members. Arsenal switched to a ballot system in 2022, so there is no traditional sales period in which tickets can sell out quickly. Members have to enter a ballot, which opens around 6-8 weeks before a match and remains open for around 4 days, if hoping to purchase Arsenal match tickets. These are almost always over-subscribed, so is a lottery with low odds. During the 2024/25 season, the average success rate for ordinary Red Members in the ballots was just 9%.

Yes, in addition, fans can purchase seats on the secondary market. StubHub is one of the leading retailers for those seeking to buy tickets through alternative channels.

Yes, Arsenal hospitality packages are also a great way for non-members to secure match seats. They tend to sell out slower than tickets on the primary and secondary markets, so can be a good choice when other options are limited.

A football hospitality package is likely to offer you exclusive views of the match, comfortable seats, food and drink before and during the match and a dedicated host. If you have a special occasion, such as a birthday, coming up, it'll make a brilliant day out and one that will live long in the memory.

As well as ensuring fans have an extraordinary experience, rather than just an ordinary one, football hospitality packages also provide a solution for securing tickets, you would otherwise miss out on. If tickets for a match are likely to sell out, some might be tempted to avoid the hassle of hitting the secondary/reselling market and go straight for the hospitality option. You also won’t need to be a club member to purchase hospitality packages.

The occasion can also influence the perceived value of hospitality tickets. Special events such as derby matches or huge European encounters may justify the splurge, as they offer a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to witness history in the making from the comfort of a VIP suite.

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