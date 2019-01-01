AmaZulu terminate Ayabulela Konqobe's contract with immediate effect

Usuthu didn't disclose the reason behind the termination of the former Ajax Cape Town player, but they wished him well in his future endeavours

have announced that they have terminated the contract of defender Ayabulela Konqobe with immediate effect.

In a statement released by the Durban-based side on Monday, the club didn't disclose reasons behind parting ways with Konqobe.

"AmaZulu can confirm that the club has terminated the services of Ayabulela Konqobe with immediate effect. The two parties reached an amicable agreement on Monday," the statement read.

Usuthu general manager Lunga Sokhela admitted that releasing a player at this stage of the season isn't ideal, before adding that the club will not comment further on the matter.

“It is not the ideal scenario to cut ties with a player at this stage of the season. We have reached an amicable agreement with Ayabulela and wish him all the best with his future,” Sokhela said.

“We will not make any further comments on the matter. Right now, our main priority is to ensure that the club finishes the season in a positive manner,” concluded Sokhela.

In December, Sokhela said AmaZulu could be Konqobe's last chance of saving his ailing professional career.

This was Konqobe's second stint with Usuthu having donned the green and white jersey in 2015 while on loan from Cape Town.

He also played for SuperSport United and among other teams, but Konqobe is yet to reach his full potential amid allegations related to off-field issues that have impacted his career negatively.

The 23-year-old leaves AmaZulu having just featured once across all competitions under the tutelage of coach Cavin Johnson.

His only appearance was against on December 22, 2018 where AmaZulu beat their Durban rivals 2-0 on the day.