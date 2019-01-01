Black Leopards sign former Orlando Pirates defender Gyimah and Mncwango

The former Buccaneers midfielder has completed his switch to Lidoda Duvha alongside the ex-Bidvest Wits striker

Black have bolstered their squad with the signing of experienced former midfielder Edwin Gyimah.

The burly Ghanaian midfielder had been training with the Thohoyandou-based club for a while now and coach Luc Eymael wasted no time in bringing him on board.

Apart from Gyimah, Lidoda Duvha also announced the arrival of former and striker Thobani Mncwango.

Leopards announced the two signings on Friday afternoon, whilst also stating that the two players have signed short-term deals.

Gyimah had been looking to find a new home since parting ways with the Clever Boys at the end of the 2018/19 season.

With Eymael having recently taken over at the struggling club, he will look to the likes of Gyimah to stabilise their midfield after losing Lehlogonolo Masalesa to in the previous transfer window.

Leopards have also struggled upfront after finding the back of the net on six occasions since the start of their league campaign and Eymael will hope Mncwango can solve his team's goalscoring problems.

The Belgian manager previously worked with Mncwango at Rise and Shine before the 31-year-old left to join Wits.

However, Mncwango failed to impress under the tutelage of Gavin Hunt and was shipped out at the end of the previous campaign.