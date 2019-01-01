Black Leopards chairman Thidiela returns to football after winning appeal against PSL

The Lidoda Duvha boss has returned to professional football according to his lawyer ahead of the new 2019/20 season

Black chairman David Thidiela has won his appeal against the Premier Soccer League ( ).

The football administrator was banned from football for a year as punishment for the rant he directed at match referee Victor Hlungwani after Leopards' defeat to Bloemfontein in September 2018.

Thidiela, who reportedly directed threats and tribal references at Hlongwane, was slapped with a R200,000 fine, and he was expected to pay R100 000, with the other half suspended.

However, his lawyer, advocate Eric Mabuza, has now disclosed that Thidiela successfully appealed the one-year ban given to him.

“The entire appeal did not last for more than an hour because it was so obvious," Mabuza told PhalaPhala FM.

"In fact the Premier Soccer League did not even oppose our appeal they said they were going to abide by the outcome of the appeal.

"They did not argue against us because they realised that the sanction was wrong.

“All his benefits have been restored, he is a full member of the PSL executive committee, and the leaders are present. In the end you look at it, you realise that justice was done.

"The sentence must also be accompanied with some measure of mercy and understanding, it’s not there to punish but to correct the behaviour.

Leopards will be campaigning in the PSL next season after retaining their status in the top-flight league at the end of the 2018/19 campaign.