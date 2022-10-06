Bimenyimana looking set to drive Kaizer Chiefs coach Zwane and fans crazy

The Burundi international looks like he may be set to enjoy a love-hate relationship with the Amakhosi faithful due to his inconsistency

In his short Kaizer Chiefs career, Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana has already mixed the sublime with the ridiculous.

At one point Bimenyimana had been on trial with Chiefs and had then departed, looking set not to join the Glamour Boys.

In the end though, possibly running out of options and short of strikers having parted ways with Samir Nurkovic, Leonardo Castro and Bernard Parker, Amakhosi belatedly added the Burundi striker to their squad.

And looking at his overall game so far, we could see why Bimenyimana might not have got Chiefs rushing to sign him initially.

Because to be brutally honest, there are aspects of his game which look distinctly amateurish; in fact it wouldn’t be difficult to find strikers in the lower divisions with better technique.

His first touch lets him down frequently and he appears to have absolutely no left boot – when shooting on that side, his balance and technique is all over the place.

Also when through on goal in one-on-one situations, the lanky marksman tends to lose his cool and seems to be lacking the composure that top strikers need.

You could say he’s a raw talent who needs polishing. But at a club like Chiefs, they should not have to be trying to teach a player who turns 25 next month, some of the basics.

On the flip side of the argument is that, to his credit, Bimenyimana has already managed three goals in just over 300 minutes of football in South Africa.



That does however include a penalty. And the other two goals were close-range finishes.

That seems to be the big man’s strength – reacting instinctively inside the box and using his power to get to the ball ahead of defenders. He’s more of a poacher than a goal artist one could say.

While he lacks composure, he has shown good temperament and bravery in that he doesn't hide after missing chances – and there have been some bad misses – but he instead keeps looking to get himself in good positions.

Even in Wednesday night’s 2-1 win over Swallows, Bimenyimana missed several great chances, but managed to get a goal.

However, it could have been different had the Birds converted one of the many second-half chances they created, in which case, Bimenyimana’s misses would have been more consequential.



The Amakhosi technical team may be hoping they can iron out some of his rough edges, but at this stage of his development, that won't be easy.

Instead, it looks like Bimenyimana’s stay with Chiefs could be a rollercoaster ride with the fans appreciating his goals as well as his passionate celebrations.



But while he should bag some more goals, at times the supporters and technical team will also be pulling their hair out over his clumsy attempts at finishing.

At least after scoring against Swallows he got his goal celebration right – flashing the Chiefs love and peace sign, rather than the crossbones gesture associated with Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates.