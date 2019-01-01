Bidvest Wits decide against signing former Kaizer Chiefs and Sundowns defender Sibusiso Khumalo

The former Amakhosi and Sundowns full-back's search for a new club continues after being turned down by the Students

have decided against signing former and left-back Sibusiso Khumalo, Goal can confirm. but the club is yet to decide on the likes of Siyanda Zwane and Sameehg Doutie.

According to club CEO Jose Ferreira, the former Amakhosi defender has stopped training with the Braamfontein-based club.

“The other guys are still training here. It’s only Khumalo who will not sign and has stopped training with us. I think we will make some announcements next week,” Ferreira told Goal.

Although Ferreira confirmed to Goal a few weeks ago that there are many trialists hoping to impress coach Gavin Hunt, he said no decision has been made on which ones will be offered contracts.

Former winger Sameegh Doutie and Siyanda Zwane, who left Sundowns three weeks ago, are among those hoping to win contracts at the Braamfontein-based side.

“Nothing as yet on Doutie and Zwane. We don’t discuss [coach's impression on the trialists] those things publicly. We will make an announcement once we have something,” concluded Ferreira.

Doutie spent a few seasons abroad where he had stints in the as well as playing for Swedish club Varnamo in the previous campaign.

Zwane, on the other hand, was loaned out to during the 2018/19 season and his contract was not renewed by Sundowns.

The right full-back will hope to find a new football home before the start of the upcoming campaign.

Wits are set to open their 2019/20 campaign away to on Saturday, the 3rd of August 2019.