Bezuidenhout's glorious moment robbed as SuperSport United concede late against Gaborone United in Caf Confederation Cup

SuperSport United denied win by late Gaborone United goal in the first-leg match of the Caf Confederation Cup tie played in Botswana on Saturday.

SuperSport scored first

Gaborone responded late in the match

Swanky Boys with a slim advantage

WHAT HAPPENED: The hosts had a good start, going for the kill in the early exchanges in the first-leg match of the second preliminary round.

However, Washington Arubi was equal to the task, pulling off two brilliant saves to keep the Swanky Boys in the game.

Gaborone United were the better team in the first-half, but good goalkeeping and poor finishing cost them a chance to get a goal.

They paid the price three minutes after the restart courtesy of Keenan Bezuidenhout who had just been introduced.

The hosts continued pushing for an equaliser and they were rewarded in added minutes thanks to a cracker from Liberian Sheikh Sesay.

ALL EYES ON: Prior to his starring role at the Botswana National Stadium, Bezuidenhout had played just 35 minutes in his initial three appearances for the club this season after being promoted from the club's reserve team.

This means the 21-year-old can grow to hit even greater heights not only for the club but for Bafana Bafana as well.

WHAT DOES THE RESULT MEAN? SuperSport have an advantage which is an away goal as they look to reach the group stage of the annual competition.

The motivation is high for the Garvin Hunt-led team who finished third in the 2022/23 Premier Soccer League campaign.

WHAT NEXT: Hunt will now have to find a way of ensuring his players stop Gaborone from scoring on September 29 at the Dobsonville Stadium.