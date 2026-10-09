Bayern Munich's expected line-up: what is Al-Sibari's situation?

German newspaper "TZ" has revealed Bayern Munich's expected line-up for tomorrow's clash with Augsburg at the "WWK Arena".

The paper hands Moroccan star Ismael Saibari, who wears the number 34 shirt, a midfield role ahead of Aleksandar Pavlovic and Joshua Kimmich, where he'll support an attacking trio of Luis Diaz, Harry Kane and Michael Olise.

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Bayern Munich's expected line-up:

Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer

Defence: Konrad Laimer, Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah, Alphonso Davies

Midfield: Joshua Kimmich, Ismael Saibari, Aleksandar Pavlovic

Attack: Michael Olise, Harry Kane, Luis Diaz

Saibari, 25, joined Bayern last July from Dutch side Eindhoven. He signed a five-year contract running until 2031 for a reported 50 million.

The midfielder lit up the 2026 World Cup, scoring in all three of Morocco's group-stage matches and tucking away the decisive penalty in the shoot-out win over the Netherlands in the round of 32. Bayern Munich's sporting director Max Eberl called him "one of the most exciting players at the World Cup".



