Baroka FC vs Mamelodi Sundowns: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news and preview

Masandawana are hoping to get their league title defence back on track when they take on a struggling Bakgaga side

FC are set to welcome in a Premier Soccer League ( ) match at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday.

Bakgaga are desperate for a victory as they have recorded four consecutive defeats in the league including their recent loss to FC.

The pressure is mounting on Wedson Nyirenda, who will be keen to mastermind a victory against the defending league champions, Sundowns.

Masandawana are hoping to return to winning ways in the league having tasted their maiden defeat of the season against in their last game in the competition.

Pitso Mosimane's men are oozing with confidence after reaching the Telkom Knockout Cup semi-finals following a hard-fought win against over the weekend.

Game Baroka FC vs Mamelodi Sundowns Date Wednesday, November 6 Time 7:30 pm SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The game will be live on SuperSport 7.

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SS7

Squad & Team News

Baroka have not reported any injuries ahead of their clash with Masandawana which is a boost for Nyirenda and his technical team.

The Zambian coach will pin the team's hopes of defeating Sundowns for the first time on his influential captain Mduduzi Mdantsane, who has to lead the team to a victory in Polokwane.

Bakgaga find themselves on 14th spot on the league standings and a win over Masandawana will move them further away from the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Sundowns' camp has been hit by injuries with key players such as Gaston Sirino‚ Phakamani Mahlambi and Themba Zwane.

However, Mosimane's side boasts a formidable squad with plenty of quality players and one of them is Sphelele Mkhulise, who will be keen to impress and cement his place in the starting line-up.

Masandawana are placed second on the league standings and a win over Bakgaga will see them cut current log leaders, Chiefs' lead if the Soweto giants drop points against Chippa on Wednesday night.

Match Preview

Baroka remain winless at home in the league this season having recorded two draws and three successive defeats which is a poor record for a team hoping to secure a top-eight finish.

The Limpopo-based side is also having a scoring problem having netted only two goals in their last four home matches.

On the other hand, Sundowns are undefeated on the road in the league in the current campaign having registered a draw and two consecutive victories against Bloemfontein and Black .

The Brazilians are also finding the back of the net with ease having netted five goals in their last three away matches.

In head-to-head stats since the 2016/17 campaign, Sundowns and Baroka have clashed in six league matches. The Brazilians remain undefeated against Bakgaga having recorded four wins and two draws.



Sundowns collected four points from Baroka last season, as the two teams drew 0-0 in Tshwane before Masandawana won 2-1 in Limpopo.