Baroka FC demote Thobejane, appoint new coach

Baroka FC have made changes to their technical team by demoting coach Kgoloko Thobejane to their reserve team while confirming a new coach.

Vincent Kobola, who worked as Thobejane’s assistant coach, has since been promoted to the head coach role for the rest of the season

The changes come a day after Baroka lost 3-2 to Swallows FC on Sunday to remain at the bottom of the Premier Soccer League table.

“Coach Kgoloko Thobejane has been moved to the DStv Diski Challenge team,” Baroka announced in a statement.

“Vincent Kobola will be in charge of the first team as head coach for the remainder of the season, assisted by Stanley Nkoane.”

TECHNICAL TEAM CHANGES🟢



Coach Kgoloko Thobejane has been moved to the DStv Diski Challenge team.



Vincent Kobola will be in charge of the first team as head coach for the remainder of the season, assisted by Stanley Nkoane.#LennaKeMoroka pic.twitter.com/VbezgQ4Fyf — Baroka Football Club (@Baroka_FC) April 25, 2022

It is the second time this season for Bakgaga ba Mphahlele to make changes to their technical team.

Thoka Matsimela started with the team this term before being demoted to the reserve team when Thobejane returned to be the head coach for a second stint.

But Thobejane lasted five months into his job before the latest changes.

He also becomes the ninth PSL coach to lose his job after Owen da Gama could not finish the season with TS Galaxy, Benni McCarthy was sacked by AmaZulu, Kaitano Tembo lost his SuperSport job.

Matsimela is part of that group, together with Sebastien Migne, who was fired by Marumo Gallants while Chippa United parted ways with Gavin Hunt, as Swallows ended their relationship with Brandon Truter and more recently Arrows released Lehlohonolo Seema.

Thobejane leaves Baroka stuck at the foot of the table with five points fewer than 15th-placed TS Galaxy.

With four league games remaining for Baroka before the season ends, time could be running out for Bakgaga ba Mphahlele and it is to be seen if Kobola will manage to steer them to safety.

Article continues below

Their remaining fixtures include hosting Golden Arrows on May 4, before visiting Chippa United three days later.

They will then welcome SuperSport United in the penultimate match of the season and then wrap up their campaign with a visit to Maritzburg United.