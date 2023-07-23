Banyana Banyana surrendered a slim lead and let Sweden claw their way back into the contest to win 2-1 in a Group G match on Sunday.

For all their brave efforts, it did not count for South Africa who had Hildah Magaia thrust them in front three minutes into the second half at Wellington Regional Stadium.

But they allowed their opponents to launch a comeback through Fridolina Rolfo’s 65th-minute goal before Amanda Ilestedt beat the full-time whistle with the winner for Sweden.

Refiloe Jane, Thembi Kgatlana and Jermaine Seoposenwe all attempted from distance within the opening 30 minutes.

On 36 minutes, Sweden thought they had earned a penalty after Magaia appeared to have handled inside the penalty box but American referee Ekaterina Koroleva turned down the call.

The Blue and Yellow looked dangerous on corner kicks but were being frustrated by Banyana who matched them and were not afraid to shoot at goal wherever they got into striking positions.

Just before halftime, Kgatlana then broke loose but opted to shoot instead of laying the ball for an advancing Seoposenwe.

Always dangerous, Kgatlana kept Sweden defenders on their toes and early into the second half she had Sweden goalkeeper Zecira Musovic punch her shot for Magaia to finish it.

But the Europeans hit back through Fridolina Rolfo moments later to level matters.

Sweden’s threat from corner kicks finally paid off and on the 11th take, when Ilestedt connected with her head to thrust her side ahead.

THE MVP: Banyana forward Hildah Magaia continues to prove to be reliable after she scored where it matters the most again. After her brace in the 2022 Africa Women's Cup of Nations final against Morocco, Magaia struck in a recent friendly match against Costa Rica and was back to score yet again on Sunday.

THE BIG LOSER: This has to go to Lebohang Ramalepe. After all that valiant effort by South Africa, it all went to waste when she could not clear danger to allow Rolfo's chance-finish past Kaylin Swart.

That goal sent Banyana fans back on the edge of their seats.

MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Banyana now prepare for their second group game against Argentina on Friday while Sweden will be having Italy the following day.

MATCH RATING: ⭐⭐⭐⭐