Ballon d'Or chief reveals how Barcelona team-mate Rodri 'took votes away' from Lamine Yamal in 2026 Golden Ball race as Harry Kane triumph

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Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal fell just short of making history as the youngest-ever Ballon d'Or winner, finishing third in the 2026 rankings behind Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe. Despite claiming a record third Kopa Trophy, the teenage star saw his main prize hopes dampened by a curious case of tactical voting.

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Split Spanish vote costs Yamal

Kane secured football's ultimate individual prize on Monday evening, edging out Mbappe to claim the 2026 Ballon d'Or. Yamal was forced to settle for a third-place finish, meaning the Barcelona winger missed out on his long-held dream of becoming the award's youngest-ever recipient.

Despite the disappointment in the main category, the Spanish international did not leave the ceremony empty-handed. Yamal secured a historic third Kopa Trophy to firmly cement his status as the game's elite young talent.

However, the voting dynamics for the Golden Ball revealed a complicated picture for the teenager. The aftermath of the ceremony has highlighted how international success ultimately worked against his bid for the top individual honour.

Garcia explains ballot fragmentation

Speaking to L'Equipe, France Football editor-in-chief Vincent Garcia lifted the lid on the voting process. He suggested that Yamal's international colleague, Rodri, inadvertently derailed the youngster's campaign following Spain's World Cup triumph.

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"I do think there was a split in the voting between Rodri and Lamine Yamal from that Spanish team that won the World Cup," Garcia explained. "I think Rodri took votes away from Lamine in this ballot."

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Garcia noted that the collective brilliance of the national side made it tough for voters to isolate a single standout star. He added: "There was some fragmentation of the Spanish vote and, above all, Spain stood out as a team. That’s why it was difficult to single out one individual performance as being clearly above the rest."

Razor-thin margins at the summit

While the Spanish vote was heavily divided, the race for the top spot was a fiercely contested affair. Garcia revealed that the margins between Kane and Mbappe were remarkably tight, surpassing even previous historic votes.

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"The battle between Kane and Mbappe was incredibly close," Garcia stated. "The gap was even smaller than the one between Rodri and Vinícius in 2024, which was 41 points, and that was already a slim margin."

The voting data showed shifting momentum before the English striker eventually secured the crown. "Mbappe led the race for a long time, but Kane ultimately came out on top," Garcia confirmed. "Mbappé had an extraordinary season. The race between Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe for first place this year was unbelievably close."

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Targeting future Ballon d'Or glory

Having firmly established himself on the Ballon d'Or podium, Yamal will now turn his attention towards capturing the main prize in future campaigns. The teenager must maintain his elite performance levels to ensure his individual brilliance outshines collective success, bypassing the voting fragmentation that hampered his 2026 bid.

Armed with a record third Kopa Trophy, the Barcelona forward's ultimate path to the Golden Ball remains clear. His immediate challenge will be continuing his domestic momentum to ensure he cannot be overlooked when the next voting cycle begins.