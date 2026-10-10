Bafana Bafana striker Lyle Foster explains how 2026 World Cup experience inspired Houston Dynamos transfer

Lyle Foster has officially closed the door on his lengthy spell in European football to begin a fresh adventure in MLS.

The forward first made the move to Europe as a teenager when he left Orlando Pirates for AS Monaco. His journey subsequently took him to Cercle Brugge in Belgium, Vitoria Guimaraes in Portugal, and Westerlo, before he eventually landed at Burnley.

Speaking about the factors that led him to Texas, Foster highlighted the positive impression the country made on him during the recent global showpiece.

“After the World Cup, being in America for some time, I kinda enjoyed the vibe here. I like the people and, more than anything, I just wanted a change of scenery, a place to enjoy football again,” Foster told Houston Dynamo FC media.

Foster is not joining the Dynamos merely for a lifestyle change; he is arriving with the ambition of helping the club climb the Western Conference standings. The striker admitted he was encouraged by the team's current trajectory and believes he can contribute to a successful post-season push in the near future.

“The last two days of the window, my agent said Houston might be interested; I said let’s go. I see where the guys were placed on the table immediately; you think the guys are doing this why is there no reason that we can go all the way?” the striker added.

“But obviously we take it training session at a time, the way that we’ve been playing, the qualities I believe I have I believe that I can just be a piece of the puzzle that fits into the team and hopefully try our best to bring it to the edge,” Foster concluded.







