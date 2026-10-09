Bafana Bafana star Samukele Kabini opens up on national team struggles - 'Things were difficult for me'

Success on the international stage can look effortless from the outside, but Samukele Kabini has revealed that his early days with Bafana Bafana came with their fair share of challenges.

The left-back made a name for himself at TS Galaxy in the Betway Premiership before moving to Norwegian side Molde FK.

However, adjusting to the demands of international football proved difficult, with the defender admitting that representing his country brought a different kind of pressure.

Speaking about those early challenges, the defender was remarkably candid about his mental state.

"To tell you the truth, things were difficult for me,” Kabini told iDiski Times.

The left-back explained that the pressure of the environment weighed heavily on him before he was able to forge meaningful connections with his new teammates and coaching staff.

"I never had confidence… I was nervous. I don’t know where it came from. Before the World Cup, I wasn’t that integrated with the squad, but after I started to get to know the guys, building relationships.

"Everyone here is good, but slowly but surely I’ve opened up," he added.

His admission highlights the often-ignored human element of professional football at the highest level.

This newfound confidence has been evident in the most recent international window. Kabini played a pivotal role in South Africa’ successful start to the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign, featuring prominently in the matches against Guinea and Eritrea.

His ability to provide an attacking threat from the left flank has become a vital component of the team's tactical setup.