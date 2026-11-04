Bafana Bafana players receive World Cup pay out while staff get 'peanuts' compared to promised bonuses

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The South African national team has finally received their official prize money allocations from SAFA following their 2026 World Cup exploits. However, while the players have seen their bank balances rise, a significant cloud remains over unfulfilled promises and the distribution of funds to the technical staff.

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Minister McKenzie under pressure to deliver on R5 million pledge

Bafana Bafana have officially been granted their 2026 World Cup prize money allocations by the South African Football Association (SAFA).

During the group stages of the showpiece event, McKenzie was a visible presence within the national team camp, providing both political and vocal support for head coach Hugo Broos and the national team.

The Minister’s specific words at the time were captured as he addressed the jubilant squad: "I am committing to you guys. You have already won one, so that's R5 million," McKenzie told the players. This was intended to be the first step in an escalating incentive structure designed to motivate the team through the knockout rounds. He further outlined that a win over Canada would trigger a R10 million bonus, with R15 million on the table for subsequent victories. Although South Africa eventually exited the competition following a narrow 1-0 loss to Canada in Los Angeles, the R5 million earned from the South Korea result is still widely viewed as a debt yet to be settled.

Financial friction between the Ministry and SAFA leadership

The delay in these payments arrives at a time of significant tension between the Sports Ministry and the football governing body.

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Confirming the current status of the payments, a Bafana Bafana insider provided clarity to KickOff on what has reached the camp so far. "Yes, they paid. I think it was about a month ago. We are still waiting for the Gayton McKenzie bonus he promised," the source revealed. The insider noted that while the FIFA-related funds have been processed, the specific government-backed incentive that the Minister personally guaranteed remains in limbo, leaving the squad wondering if the political promises will actually materialize into tangible rewards.

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The discrepancy between the amounts received by different members of the traveling party has also caused a stir. While the players have seen the bulk of the FIFA participation money, those working behind the scenes feel significantly undervalued. The insider expressed frustration at the split, suggesting that the focus on the playing squad has left the support staff with a fraction of what they expected. The lack of clarity surrounding the Minister's R5 million pledge has only exacerbated these feelings of inequality within the national team setup.

Staff express frustration over 'peanuts' in final payout

The most shocking aspect of the recent pay out involves the technical staff, whose compensation appears to be vastly different from that of the playing squad. The same source highlighted a major disparity in the figures distributed after tax and other deductions. "Shockingly, the technical staff got only R243 000 each. Mr McKenzie promised R5 million to be split amongst everyone. I haven’t seen any of that. The players got around R1.5 million… due to tax, I think. I still think the staff got peanuts though," the source added. This sentiment reflects a growing dissatisfaction among the coaches, analysts, and medical personnel who were integral to the team's success.

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This "peanuts" description highlights the internal friction that often follows major tournament successes when prize money is not distributed in a way that all parties deem equitable. While R243,000 is a significant sum in many contexts, compared to the millions promised and the R1.5 million received by the players, the technical team feels their contribution to the Round of 32 run has been overlooked. The expectation was that the R5 million bonus from the Ministry would be the great equalizer, providing a more balanced reward for the entire traveling delegation rather than just the eleven players on the pitch.

As Bafana Bafana look toward future AFCON qualifiers and the continuation of their upward trajectory under new coach Pitso Mosimane, the resolution of this bonus saga will be crucial for maintaining squad morale. The pressure is firmly on Gayton McKenzie to prove that his dressing room rhetoric was more than just a political gesture. Until the R5 million is paid out and distributed, the narrative of South Africa's historic World Cup run will remain tinged by this financial dispute. The footballing public now waits to see if the Ministry will settle the score or if the "peanuts" received by the staff will remain their final compensation for a job well done.