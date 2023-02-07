Bafana Bafana handed Foster blow ahead of crucial 2023 Afcon qualifiers?

South Africa international Lyle Foster sustained an injury during Burnley's FA Cup clash against Ipswich Town on Tuesday night.

Foster was handed his first start for the Clarets by Kompany

The 22-year-old had to leave the pitch with two minutes left

Bafana will take on Liberia next month

WHAT HAPPENED? The lanky striker was in action for the Clarets as they claimed a 2-1 win over the Tractor Boys in the FA Cup fourth round encounter.

Two goals from Nathan Tella, who had started alongside Foster upfront, inspired the Championship side to a narrow win over the League One outfit at Turf Moor.

Unfortunately, Foster left the pitch in the 88th minute after sustaining an injury and manager Vincent Kompany introduced Ashley Barnes.

ALL EYES ON: Foster as he made his full debut for Burnley having joined the club from Belgian side Westerlo during month's mid-season transfer window.

The former AS Monaco player was unable to score his maiden goal for the former Premier League side in what was his third appearance for the team.

However, his combination with Tella caused havoc for the Ipswich defence until he was substituted due to an injury.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Orlando Pirates player will be hoping that his injury is not serious with Bafana Bafana set to take on Liberia next month.

The two teams will meet home and away in the 2023 Afcon qualifiers with South Africa needing six points to secure their place in the finals in Ivory Coast next year.

Bafana coach Hugo Broos is expected to announce the squad for the two matches later this month.

Foster is a national team key player having scored in his last match for Broos' side as the team suffered a 2-1 defeat to Morocco in the 2023 Afcon qualifier in Rabat last June.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR FOSTER?: The well-travelled player is expected to undergo scans to assess the extent of his injury.

Burnley are scheduled to square off with Preston North End in a Championship clash at Turf Moor on Saturday.