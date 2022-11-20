Bafana Bafana cannot play two games in three days – Broos hits out at PSL again

Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has blamed fatigue after his players were held to a 1-1 draw by Angola in an international friendly.

Broos feels players are not physically strong enough

South Africa fought back to hold Angola

Broos hits out at Premier Soccer League level again

WHAT HAPPENED? Bafana had to find their way back into the game after they conceded in the 20th minute when Ambrosini Salvador scored for Angola at Mbombela Stadium.

Zakhele Lepasa restored parity when he successfully converted a 28th-minute penalty.

While assessing the game, Broos blamed the level of the PSL. He also said players are fatigued because they are not playing at the tempo they are used to.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: [It’s the] same discussion we have had before. People are angry when we say the level of the PSL has to go up," Broos is quoted as saying.

"Those players are not used to playing at that level, with that quality. [They can’t play] two games in three days.

"The tempo of this game [against Angola] was much higher than the tempo of the PSL.

"You saw their defence. You saw that. Football has to be like that. There’s fatigue because you play higher than you can.

"I can’t change that. I have the players five times a year. [We need to] increase the level also physically, and then they will be used to it [the intensity of international football]."

AND WHAT IS MORE: However, Broos is impressed by how Bafana Bafana's game is developing.

"We play good football. We create chances, and we can put the opponent under pressure. That was not the case in our games before," the former Cameroon coach added.

"We played against Sierra Leone as we played against Mozambique. We progress in the way we play. [It’s] something we need to take to March. I think we’re ready for March."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Before the 1-1 draw, Bafana enjoyed three wins from their friendlies against Sierra Leone, Botswana, and Mozambique.

The matches gave the Belgian coach time to test the fitness level of his players ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in March 2023.

WHAT NEXT FOR BROOS? He is expected to lead the Cosafa nation in the Afcon qualifiers against Liberia in a doubleheader in March next year.