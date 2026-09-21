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Sinolwetu Tompela

Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane explains shock call-up for Themba Zwane - 'He’s got that aura'

South Africa
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
P. Mosimane
T. Zwane
South Africa vs Guinea
Guinea
Eritrea vs South Africa
Eritrea
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
P. Dithejane
O. Appollis

The South African tactician has strongly defended his decision to include the Mamelodi Sundowns captain in the latest squad, pointing to the veteran’s presence, experience and leadership qualities. Despite the 37-year-old struggling for regular minutes at club level, the national team coach believes his value extends well beyond what he can offer on the pitch.

Bafana Bafana head coach Pitso Mosimane has offered a detailed explanation for his decision to include Themba Zwane in his latest international squad.

Mosimane emphasised that Zwane’s presence is essential for educating rising stars, specifically mentioning how he can influence players like Puso Dithejane.

The coach believes that the intangible qualities of a seasoned professional are irreplaceable when building a cohesive squad environment.

"Experience, leadership. Let him tell Puso what it is to play for Bafana," he told the media.

"What is expected to stay in a high level, and what must he do to find the boys. And patience also."

Addressing the tactical side of the selection, Mosimane noted that Zwane offers a level of composure that younger attackers sometimes lack in front of goal.

"And by the way, sometimes you need to score; he must be ready. We really struggled to score.

"10, 15 minutes, he’s got that aura, combining things. But you know, guys, he’s not in a very good physical condition to be playing ahead of [Oswin] Appollis, let’s be honest.

"Nobody is messing around here, let’s stay things the right and he’s my captain," Mosimane concluded.



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