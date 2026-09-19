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Pitso Mosimane's Bafana Bafana squad choices questioned - 'It doesn’t make sense'
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Selection controversy
The honeymoon phase for Pitso Mosimane as Bafana Bafana head coach has met its first major hurdle after the announcement of his 30-man squad for the upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.
While Mosimane is widely respected for his tactical acumen, his decision to include Orlando Pirates forward Yanela Mbuthuma and Mamelodi Sundowns veteran Themba Zwane has sparked debate.
Mbuthuma’s inclusion is particularly surprising given his goal scoring difficulties at the Buccaneers. Although he has managed to find the back of the net twice and provide two assists in nine appearances this season, his overall performances have been met with scepticism by the Pirates faithful.
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Khanye questions Mbuthuma inclusion
Speaking candidly on Metro FM’s Sports Night Amplified With Andile, Junior Khanye did not hold back his thoughts on the squad composition.
The former professional footballer admitted that while he holds Mosimane in high regard, he cannot reconcile the logic behind picking Mbuthuma at this stage of his career.
“The bringing of the likes of Mbuthuma, me I don’t understand. I love coach Pitso and I love his identity. The way his team plays, I love him.
“So, coach Pitso bringing Mbuthuma I don’t understand why that’s why many people will ask questions.
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The Zwane dilemma
The most significant point of contention involves the legendary Themba Zwane. Despite his status as one of the greatest players of his generation in South Africa, his lack of game time at Sundowns makes his Bafana Bafana inclusion difficult to justify for critics like Khanye.
“I love Themba Mshishi. He’s done well for himself individually, but it’s unnecessary for me. He’s not playing for Sundowns.
"You’re bringing him in for what? I don’t understand. I know they’ve got good relationship they come a long way with coach Pitso and Mshishi.
“But currently, you saying you’re judging players based on their current performance and then Mshishi where’s he going? He’s not even playing at Sundowns regularly.
“So, it doesn’t make sense as well."
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Pressure builds for AFCON qualifiers
Mosimane now faces the task of proving his detractors wrong when Bafana Bafana take to the field later this month. The stakes are high for the 2027 AFCON qualification cycle, and any slip-up against Guinea or Eritrea will surely lead to further scrutiny of his squad list.
As the South African public prepares for the double-header, the performance of both Mbuthuma and Zwane will be under the microscope.
If the duo can replicate their best form and help Bafana Bafana secure maximum points, Mosimane’s selection policy will be vindicated.
However, should they struggle to impact the games, the voices of critics like Khanye will only grow louder.
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