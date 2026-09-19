Pitso Mosimane's Bafana Bafana squad choices questioned - 'It doesn’t make sense'

The honeymoon phase for Pitso Mosimane as Bafana Bafana head coach has met its first major hurdle after the announcement of his 30-man squad for the upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

While Mosimane is widely respected for his tactical acumen, his decision to include Orlando Pirates forward Yanela Mbuthuma and Mamelodi Sundowns veteran Themba Zwane has sparked debate.

Mbuthuma’s inclusion is particularly surprising given his goal scoring difficulties at the Buccaneers. Although he has managed to find the back of the net twice and provide two assists in nine appearances this season, his overall performances have been met with scepticism by the Pirates faithful.



