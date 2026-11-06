Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane explains Aden McCarthy snub despite Champions League heroics - 'He’s doing well we all know that'

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The Bafana head coach has shed light on his decision to omit the Sabah FK defender from his latest squad. Despite the youngster's impressive form in Europe, the national team mentor pointed toward intense competition for places in the defensive department.

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High competition

South Africa head coach Pitso Mosimane has detailed the reasons behind his decision to leave Aden McCarthy out of the final Bafana Bafana squad for the upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Kenya.

McCarthy has been in sparkling form since his move to Azerbaijani side Sabah FK.

Mosimane admitted that the decision to overlook the young defender was purely tactical, citing the need to maintain continuity with players who have already proven themselves in the national setup.

Mosimane prioritises World Cup stars

The Bafana coach explained that his selection process was influenced by the recent performances of players like Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Olwethu Makhanya. Mbokazi, who currently plies his trade in MLS with Chicago Fire, has been a reliable figure for the national team, notably featuring during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Mosimane feels that rewarded consistency is vital for the team's chemistry as they navigate the qualification process for the next AFCON tournament.

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Additionally, the rise of Makhanya at Rangers has added further depth to the South African backline. The defender has enjoyed a superb start to life in Scotland, cementing his place as a top-tier option for the national team.

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Speaking on his selection headache, Mosimane addressed the McCarthy situation directly while appearing on SABC TV. “I would like to also touch a little bit, just one point, especially on defenders. “We saw Aden McCarthy. He scored also, right? He scored in the Championship League. But we need to give Mbokazi an opportunity to be back with the national team because he has done exceptionally well for the national team.”

Door remains open

While McCarthy might be disappointed to miss out on the matches against Kenya, Mosimane was quick to praise the defender's current trajectory. The coach acknowledged that the player's development in Azerbaijan and his exposure to top-level European competition have not gone unnoticed. He emphasised that the exclusion is not a reflection of McCarthy's ability, but rather a consequence of the current competitive environment within the South African squad.

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Mosimane further elaborated on the dilemma, noting that the status of the upcoming games as competitive qualifiers influenced his conservative approach.

Concluding his thoughts on the defensive selection, Mosimane reaffirmed his awareness of the youngster's quality and suggested that timing is the only thing keeping him out for now. “He played in the World Cup, right? And then Olwethu Makhanya has been playing, right? So you see now where we fall with McCarthy, he’s doing well we all know that. If I had a friendly like with Egypt I’d call all of them. They’d all be here and play and we see them.”