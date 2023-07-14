Austin Dube: Richards Bay unveil former Kaizer Chiefs defender

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Austin Dube has been unveiled as the new Richards Bay player ahead of the new season.

Dube has been at Chiefs for two seasons

Was released this week by Amakhosi

Defender now finds a new home

WHAT HAPPENED: Dube's exit from Chiefs was confirmed on Thursday rendering the defender a free agent and free to join any team.

The Natal Rich Boys had been linked with the experienced 30-year-old and have now given him another opportunity in the Premier Soccer League.

WHAT THEY SAID:

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Under Stuart Baxter, Dube - who had joined Amakhosi from Richards Bay at the beginning of the 2021/22 season, played regularly.

However, he struggled for game time when Arthur Zwane took over the reigns at the Glamour Boys, making just one league appearance in the 2022/23 season.

At Richards Bay, Dube might get more playing time in the forthcoming season.

AND WHAT IS MORE: The club has also announced the signing of Sinethemba Mthobisi from Stellenbosch

WHAT NEXT: Dube and Mthobisi can now join their new teammates for pre-season as the club looks to begin their second campaign in the top flight