Austin Dube: Richards Bay unveil former Kaizer Chiefs defender

- Dube has been at Chiefs for two seasons
- Was released this week by Amakhosi
- Defender now finds a new home
WHAT HAPPENED: Dube's exit from Chiefs was confirmed on Thursday rendering the defender a free agent and free to join any team.
The Natal Rich Boys had been linked with the experienced 30-year-old and have now given him another opportunity in the Premier Soccer League.
WHAT THEY SAID:
However, he struggled for game time when Arthur Zwane took over the reigns at the Glamour Boys, making just one league appearance in the 2022/23 season.
At Richards Bay, Dube might get more playing time in the forthcoming season.
AND WHAT IS MORE: The club has also announced the signing of Sinethemba Mthobisi from Stellenbosch
WHAT NEXT: Dube and Mthobisi can now join their new teammates for pre-season as the club looks to begin their second campaign in the top flight