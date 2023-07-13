Austin Dube: Kaizer Chiefs announce the exit of Richards Bay-linked defender

Kaizer Chiefs have announced the exit of Richards Bay-linked defender Austin Dube ahead of the new season.

Dube has struggled for game time under Zwane

Club decides on defender's future

Richards Bay to sign him?

WHAT HAPPENED: Dube was not Arthur Zwane's favourite and in the concluded 2022/23 season, he made just one Premier Soccer League appearance.

Dube's exit has been coming since it was obvious the technical bench was planning for the new season without him.

The Glamour Boys have now confirmed the 30-year-old is out of their team ahead of the forthcoming 2023/24 season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Glamour Boys have already confirmed the signing of seven players among them defenders Given Msimango and Thatayaone Ditlhokwe.

Eric Mathoho, Phathutshedzo Nange and Cole Alexander are the other three players who had left the Glamour Boys camp, with Dube making it four.

The chances of Khama Billiat leaving Chiefs are also high.

WHAT NEXT: Dube has been linked with a return to Richards Bay to continue with his career.