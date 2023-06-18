Aubaas transfer interest confirmed: Orlando Pirates to intensify pursuit after sparkling display in Bafana Bafana win?

GOAL has been informed that Orlando Pirates are keen admirers of South Africa international Bathusi Aubaas as his agent provided an update.

Aubaas outshined highly-rated Moroccans

A mistake on Bafana team sheet sparked rumours

Agent provided an update on the Galaxy star

WHAT HAPPENED?: The TS Galaxy midfielder produced a sparkling performance as Bafana Bafana claimed a 2-1 over the highest-ranked footballing nation in Africa, Morocco on Saturday evening.

Aubaas played like a seasoned international in what was his debut for the 1996 African champions who ended their successful 2023 Afcon qualifying campaign with a win at FNB Stadium where the midfield maestro was mistakenly listed as a Pirates player on the Bafana team sheet.

Therefore, there were rumours suggesting that Aubaas had already signed for the Buccaneers, but this has been refuted by his agent, Basia Michaels. However, the licensed Fifa Agent did confirm Bucs' interest in the 28-year-old and also pointed out that the Soweto giants are yet to make an offer for the player.

WHAT WAS SAID?: "I can comfortably tell you there has been interest in Bathusi and I have shared it with him and the President of TS Galaxy [Tim Sukazi] but nothing has been presented in black and white," Michaels told GOAL.

"He remains a Galaxy player until such a time that a deal is done with the approval of Bathusi and his current club."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Galaxy and Pirates have already conducted some business ahead of the upcoming local winter transfer window as goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi will officially become a Buccaneer on July 1.

It remains to be seen whether Bucs will make an offer for Aubaas who has surely caught the eye of both international and local clubs by producing a fantastic performance against the 11th-best national team in the world.

The former Free State Stars player is contracted to the Rockets until June 2025 having signed a new three-year deal with the club in July last year.

WHAT IS NEXT?: As things stand, Aubaas is set to start pre-season training with his Galaxy teammates as the Mpumalanga side prepares for the 2023/24 season.