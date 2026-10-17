Arthur Zwane opens up on his time with AmaZulu - 'If Kaizer Motaung agrees, I’m on board'

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Arthur Zwane has addressed the growing speculation surrounding his future at AmaZulu, following reports linking him with a high-profile role alongside Pitso Mosimane in the national team setup. The former Kaizer Chiefs man has transformed Usuthu into genuine contenders in the Betway Premiership, sparking interest across the South African football landscape.

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Loyalty to the Usuthu project

Arthur Zwane has detailed the profound emotional and professional ties that bind him to AmaZulu, making it clear that walking away from the Durban-based outfit would be no simple task. Since his arrival at the club in October 2024, alongside Vusimuzi Vilakazi, Zwane has overseen a remarkable transformation in the team's fortunes. After guiding the side to a top-four finish in his debut season, he has maintained that momentum, with AmaZulu currently sitting in third place in the Betway Premiership standings with 19 points from their opening eight matches.

Despite the success on the pitch, rumours have intensified regarding a potential move to the South African Football Association (SAFA).

Speculation suggests that the newly appointed Bafana Bafana head coach, Pitso Mosimane, is keen to include Zwane in his technical backroom staff. However, Zwane appears focused on the long-term vision laid out by the AmaZulu hierarchy, emphasizing the significant personal investment he has made in the club's current trajectory and the challenges that come with competing at the top of the table against heavyweights like Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates.

Reflecting on the unique circumstances that led him to the club, Zwane highlighted his deep connection to his former employers, Kaizer Chiefs, where he spent over two decades.

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“I’ve said it more than once that AmaZulu, when they recruited me, they took me away from the team that I was with for 24 years,” Zwane explained during a recent media briefing at the 2026 Carling Knockout Cup draw. The coach's transition from Naturena to Durban was a seismic shift in his career, marking the end of a long-standing association with the Amakhosi.

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The blessing of Kaizer Motaung

The move to AmaZulu was not a decision Zwane took lightly, nor was it one he made in isolation. He revealed that his respect for the Motaung family meant that their approval was a non-negotiable prerequisite for his departure from the Soweto giants.

“So, I was like part of the furniture. I felt at home and when I got a call from the President [Sandile Zungu], the first thing I said was President, I’m willing to join, but please, contact chairman [Kaizer Motaung], and if chairman agrees, I’m on board,” he told iDiski Times.

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This revelation underscores the deep-rooted loyalty Zwane maintains toward the club that defined his playing and early coaching career, even as he builds a new legacy in a different province under a new leadership structure.

The vision presented by AmaZulu president Sandile Zungu was ultimately what convinced Zwane that the project was the right fit for his coaching philosophy.

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Freedom to grow in Durban

Zwane is quick to credit the environment at AmaZulu for his recent success, noting that the autonomy granted to him by the leadership has been instrumental.

“When he explained what he wanted to achieve and the kind of coach he was looking for that project, I felt I’m that coach, together with Coach Kanu at that time,” Zwane added.

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“I felt we’re going to make it big, I think as much as we started very slow, we were shaking, but we grew in stature. We grew with the team, and the President gave us that freedom to grow with the players, to understand the environment as well.”

The support system at the club extends beyond the boardroom, with Zwane expressing his gratitude for the backing of the fans and the operational staff. This sense of belonging has made the prospect of leaving for a role with the national team a difficult one to contemplate.

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Ultimately, while the lure of international football and working with a figure like Mosimane is significant, Zwane seems content with his current path.

“With the support that we are getting from our supporters and the management, including the board, the CEO look it’s second to none. Hence, it’s not going to be easy decision for me to just say tomorrow I want to move you get what I mean and only time will tell, but trust me, I’m enjoying myself. I’m growing. This is a challenge I needed as a coach,” he concluded, reaffirming his commitment to the ongoing project at AmaZulu.