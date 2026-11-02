AmaZulu held up as an example for PSL teams looking to challenge the Big Three - 'Those are the results of having a supportive structure'

Share Follow GOAL on Google

Usuthu have emerged as the surprise package of the 2026/27 Betway Premiership season, mounting a genuine challenge to the established order at the top of the table. Under the guidance of Arthur Zwane, the Durban-based side has transformed into a consistent force capable of upsetting the traditional power dynamics of South African football.

Advertisement

A new force emerging in the Betway Premiership

The hierarchy of South African football is facing a significant shake-up this season as AmaZulu continue their relentless pursuit of the league's elite. Currently sitting in third place, Usuthu have amassed an impressive 22 points from their opening nine fixtures, positioning themselves as the primary challengers to pace-setters Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates.

Statistical analysis of their campaign so far paints a picture of a team that has found the perfect balance between defensive solidity and clinical finishing. With seven victories, one draw, and only a single defeat to their name, the club owned by Sandile Zungu is proving that their early-season form is no fluke. The footballing community has taken notice, with praise flooding in for the way the technical team and the playing squad have synchronised their efforts to keep pace with the traditional "Big Three" of the domestic game.

Former AmaZulu striker Mpho Maleka has been watching his old side's progression with keen interest and believes the club is finally fulfilling its historical potential. He noted that the Durban side has long harboured ambitions of competing at the highest level of the South African game. Maleka highlighted that the club’s current trajectory is the culmination of years of planning and a refusal to settle for mediocrity in a league often dominated by the same few heavyweights from Gauteng.

The value of patience in the coaching dugout

One of the most significant factors behind the recent success at Moses Mabhida Stadium is the cultural shift regarding managerial stability. While many Betway Premiership clubs are notorious for their "trigger-happy" approach to coaching changes, AmaZulu have taken a different path. Maleka believes this patience is the secret ingredient that has allowed Arthur Zwane to implement a clear playing philosophy without the constant fear of immediate dismissal following a poor result.

Advertisement Advertisement

“You know, I’m happy to see where AmaZulu is today. AmaZulu is a team that has always wanted to compete among the best teams. They have always aimed to be among the top three or four in the country,” Maleka told FARPost. “I’m pleased that they have been patient with how they wanted to do things and improve. They are one of the teams that are very patient with their coaches. This is something that most of our teams in the country lack.”

Related Topics

The former forward expanded on how this environment has benefited Zwane, who arrived at the club with a specific vision for how the team should evolve. “Coach Arthur Zwane has been given ample time to adjust, demonstrate, and introduce his identity and how it fits into AmaZulu’s identity,” he explained. “Those are the results of having a supportive structure. I know how they operate; they are supportive. That’s actually one of the secrets to their achievements: that patience, proper preparation, understanding how the team should play, treating the entire structure well, and taking care of your team.”

Setting a new standard for South African football

As AmaZulu continue to solidify their position at the business end of the table, their management model is being touted as a blueprint for other ambitious clubs in the Motsepe Foundation Championship and the Betway Premiership. The stability provided by the Zungu family has created a professional environment where football operations can thrive.

Advertisement

“I believe that AmaZulu will reach their goal in no time and get to where they want to go. I can always say big ups to them. They’re on the right track,” Maleka added. “I just believe that all the teams can follow suit and come to the party to help our football grow in terms of how they manage, treat, and take care of their teams. Also, they should uplift our standards of football in South Africa. We are not there yet; we can do much better than we are currently doing.”

The focus now shifts to whether AmaZulu can maintain this momentum throughout the gruelling December period and into the second half of the season. With the coaches continuing to empower themselves through education and the management providing the necessary tools for success, the KZN side looks well-equipped to stay in the hunt.