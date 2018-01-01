AmaZulu duo of Cavin Johnson and Emiliano Tade win PSL monthly awards

Usuthu have received a major boost ahead of the KZN Derby match against Arrows this weekend, with Johnson and Tade picking up individual awards

AmaZulu head coach Cavin Johnson has been named Coach of the Month for November/December by the Premier Soccer League.

Johnson beat both Gavin Hunt and Micho Sredojevic to the award following an impressive form which saw Usuthu move from the bottom of the log to 11th.

After being docked six points at the start of the season, Usuthu were expected to struggle to move up the ladder in the league.

But under Johnson, the Durban-based outfit managed to collect 10 points out of a possible 12.

It is also under Johnson's guidance that AmaZulu lost just once in their last five matches. Their four-game unbeaten run ended when they suffered a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Black Leopards last weekend.

Meanwhile, striker Emiliano Tade walked away with the Player of the Month for his role in ensuring that Usuthu moved away from the relegation zone.

Tade netted three times in his last five league matches, showing great composure in front of goal as his peers battled for consistency.

Article continues below

The speedy attacker is among the early contenders for the Golden Boot award as he's currently sitting second on the goalscoring charts with five league goals.

The duo was presented with their respective awards at the KwaZulu Natal Derby press conference on Wednesday.

Usuthu take on Golden Arrows in what should be an exciting affair given the rivalry between the two sides.