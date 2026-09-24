Amajita head coach Raymond Mdaka blasts players despite perfect COSAFA U20 group phase - 'Maybe it was a mental issue'

South Africa’s U20 national team, affectionately known as Amajita, successfully navigated their way into the COSAFA U20 Championship semi-finals with a 2-0 win over Eswatini, but the score line did little to satisfy Raymond Mdaka.

Goals from Manelisi Mazibuko and Milimo Nalumango were enough to ensure the South Africans finished at the summit of Group B, yet the performance was marred by a lack of urgency and a litany of missed opportunities.

The head coach did not hold back when assessing why his side struggled to dominate a team that had failed to win a single game in the tournament. He suggested that the players might have underestimated their opponents, leading to a drop in intensity that could prove fatal in the knockout rounds.

Speaking to the media, a frustrated Mdaka voiced his concerns regarding the mental state of his young chargers.

"Maybe it was a mental issue because the players realised that Eswatini had not won a game, but some of them are already playing in top leagues so they should be professional enough to know that when they enter the field of play it should always be about business," he said as per SABC Sport.

The coach’s blunt assessment serves as a clear warning to the squad that complacency will not be tolerated as the competition reaches its business end in Mozambique.

Mdaka made the calculated decision to rest five of his key starters, ensuring that the likes of captain Lazola Maku and other regulars were kept fresh for the upcoming semi-final against Zambia. Only Takalani Mahamba, Egan Freese, Cayden Fortune, Maku, and Mazibuko retained their places from the previous encounter against Angola.

Explaining his selection choices, the Amajita mentor emphasised the dual purpose of competing in a youth tournament while maintaining high standards.

"We had to manage the minor injuries, but at the same time this is a junior tournament so we have to test the whole squad and give others who have fresh legs an opportunity to play.

"We rested five players we usually play, but the way we want to play never changes."

The semi-final presents a massive challenge as South Africa prepares to face Group C winners Zambia, in a fixture that serves as a repeat of the 2024 final.

Beyond the regional rivalry, there is the significant prize of qualification for next year’s U20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt on the line.

Having won the previous edition of both COSAFA and the subsequent AFCON title, the pressure is on Amajita to maintain their dominance on the continent.



