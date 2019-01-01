Algeria secure friendly match with DR Congo

The reigning African champions have two international friendly matches lined-up in October

have secured an international friendly match against the Democratic Republic of Congo ahead of their 2021 (Afcon) qualifiers that kickoff in November.

The Desert Foxes will host DR Congo on October 10 at home, before engaging South American side five days later in , the Algeria Football Federation (Faf) confirmed.

“As part of the Fifa dates from 7 to 15 October 2019, the national team will face the Democratic Republic of Congo in a friendly match on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Mustapha Tchaker stadium in Blida,” Faf said in a statement.

“The Algerian Football Federation has finalised two friendly matches against DR Congo and Colombia, whose match will take place at Pierre-Mauroy stadium in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, , France, on Tuesday, October 15, 2019.”

However, according to a report by Le Buteur, Algeria roped in DR Congo as their replacements for initial opponents who had insisted on having the match played in France.

Algeria are seeking to qualify for the 2021 Afcon finals to defend the title which they won in June in .

Their bid to qualify for 2021 will see them battle against Zimbabwe, Zambia and Botswana in Group H.

DR Congo, on the other hand, are keen to qualify from Group D which includes Angola and Gabon.