Agent squashes hopes of Sipho Mbule return to PSL - 'He is incredibly happy'

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Master Chef is showing no signs of returning to South African football as he continues to thrive during his stint in Iraq. The former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder has reinvented himself with Zakho SC, leading his representatives to look toward a future far away from the Premier Soccer League.

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Mbule finds new life in Iraq

Sipho Mbule appears to have closed the door on a potential return to the South African top flight for the foreseeable future.

Since joining Zakho SC on a one-year contract, the South African midfielder has become a cornerstone of their tactical setup. He has featured in almost every league encounter this term, missing only a single match. Beyond his statistics of one goal and one assist, it is Mbule's physical transformation and commanding presence in the middle of the park that have caught the attention of observers and scouts alike.

The former SuperSport United star has evolved into a dynamic box-to-box presence, showing a level of fitness that was sometimes questioned during his final years in the PSL.

His tactical discipline has also seen a marked improvement, with the midfielder contributing more heavily to the defensive side of the game than he did in South Africa. This all-round progression has naturally led to discussions regarding his next steps.

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“Mbule will stay overseas," his agent Mike Makaab told Soccer Laduma. The representative spoke glowingly about the player's recent form and mental state, suggesting that the move has been the catalyst for the best football of the 28-year-old's career to date. The clarity regarding his future highlights a player who has finally found his rhythm in a professional environment that suits his unique skill set.

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Future prospects in Europe and the Middle East

"He is incredibly happy. He was man of the match in his last game. I watched him. I’ve never seen him fitter. I’ve never seen him cover so much ground. His long range passing is on another level. He is very happy and that’s the most important thing with Mbule," Makaab added. These comments underscore the dramatic shift in the player's trajectory since he decided to leave the domestic scene for a fresh start in Iraq.

Mbule’s consistent performances have not gone unnoticed, and his current form is expected to generate interest from larger clubs across the Middle East and potentially Europe. While Zakho SC would likely want to retain his services, the midfielder’s camp is eyeing the next step in his progression.

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For many South African players, the lure of returning to the PSL is often strong, but Mbule seems determined to break that cycle. By staying abroad, he hopes to fulfil the potential that many experts saw in him when he first burst onto the scene as a teenager. His success in Iraq serves as a reminder that a change of scenery can often be the deciding factor in a player's long-term success and consistency.

As the season progresses, the focus will remain on whether Mbule can maintain this high standard of performance to secure a move to an even more competitive league.