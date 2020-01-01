Agent hints Mokwena could still return to Orlando Pirates in future

At 35, the Soweto-born coach still has years of learning and growing and his representative doesn't think he's done with the Sea Robbers

Rhulani Mokwena's agent Steve Kapeluschnik believes his client still has plenty of time to be his own boss in the coaching industry.

Earlier this week, Mokwena returned to his old position at following his departure from .

Kapeluschnik said the Soweto-born mentor enjoyed his time at Pirates and was happy to work at the club.

However, he feels his two-and-a-half-year stint with the Sea Robbers was more of a learning curve than anything.

"He had a great time at Pirates. He was happy there. It was a big learning curve for him," Kapeluschnik told IOL.

After serving as Micho Sredojevic's assistant for the first two seasons, Mokwena was elevated to the position of head coach albeit on an interim basis.

This was soon after Sredojevic's sudden resignation in August 2019.

Mokwena held the position for four months before Pirates decided to replace him with Josef Zinnbauer in December 2019.

He didn't take kindly the club's decision to hire someone else and the pair didn't see eye-to-eye and Mokwena eventually decided to take a sabbatical before permanently leaving Pirates last week.

Asked if Mokwena is done with Pirates given the management's failure to hold on to his services, Kapeluschnik hinted that the young coach may return in future.

"He's a young guy. You can never say that he’s served and done (with Pirates)."

"You can't use that kind of language at the moment. He went to Pirates and that was a learning curve and now he’s focusing on his next chapter at Sundowns," added Kapeluschnik.

Meanwhile, Mokwena has arrived in Rustenburg to link up with the Brazilians for their week-long training camp.

The club revealed soon after the announcement of his return that Mokwena that the coach was only waiting for his Covid-19 test before travelling to the North West province.

He will work alongside Manqoba Mngqithi as Pitso Mosimane's assistants for the next few years as Sundowns look to add another Caf title to their trophy cabinet.

It's unclear, at this stage, Wendell Robinson will continue as the club's assistant coach or will focus on being a goalkeeper coach at Sundowns now that Mokwena is back.