Agent confirms Lorenzo Gordinho will stay at Kaizer Chiefs

The 25-year-old’s manager says the centre-back is likely to remain at Naturena next season

Kaizer Chiefs defender Lorenzo Gordinho could stay at Naturena unless there is a serious offer for his services, according to his agent Mike Makaab of ProSport International.

This comes after the Johannesburg-born defender was linked with a move away from the Soweto giants, but Makaab suggested that there are no offers as of yet.

“He (Gordinho) will stay at Chiefs if there are no serious offers for him,” Makaab told Goal.

Having spent a year on loan at Bloemfontein Celtic, from January until December 2018, Gordinho returned to the Soweto giants at the start of 2019.

However, the South African junior international could not become a regular feature at Chiefs under coach Ernst Middendorp, who preferred Daniel Cardoso, Teenage Hadebe as well as Mario Booysen instead.

With no offers coming his way, it looks like the 25-year-old will remain at Chiefs and fight for a regular spot under the German manager, for now at least.

Makaab confirmed with Goal a few weeks ago that his client could leave the Glamour Boys during the upcoming July-August transfer window.

Although recent reports indicated that the Soweto giants could terminate the player's contract, it seems he will form part of Chiefs squad for the new 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) campaign.

Amakhosi endured a disappointing 2018/19 season, which saw them finish outside the top eight in the PSL table while also missing out on lifting the Nedbank Cup trophy.

Resulting from this disappointing run, Chiefs have parted ways with several players, including midfielders Bhongolethu Jayiya and Hendrick Ekstein, strikers Ryan Moon and Gustavo Paez, and goalkeeper Virgil Vries.

Having graduated from the Amakhosi academy in 2013 and signed a three-year contract extension in 2017, Gordinho has won two league titles with the club.