After knee injury against Hoffenheim: VfB Stuttgart announce diagnosis for Angelo Stiller

The 25-year-old initially stayed down after a collision in the opposition penalty area during Saturday's Bundesliga clash with TSG Hoffenheim. He had also taken a knock to the knee from TSG defender Ozan Kabak.

Stiller first tried to carry on, but around ten minutes later he signalled that he had to come off. VfB coach Sebastian Hoeneß substituted him in the 34th minute and sent on youngster Yanik Spalt.

Sunday evening brought confirmation that the Germany international's injury is not serious. Stiller had "luck in misfortune" and suffered no more than a bruise, the Swabians said in an official statement. Stuttgart did not disclose exactly how long the 25-year-old will be out for.

After the final whistle, Hoeneß had already offered a slight all-clear: "I have only heard that he has a haematoma on his knee that affected him." At that point, though, he still did not know "how dramatic it is."

How did the match between Hoffenheim and Stuttgart end?

Stuttgart's trip to Hoffenheim still ended in disappointment. After goals from Adam Hlozek (13, 67) and Maximilian Mittelstädt (48), Stuttgart lost 2-1 (1-0), leaving Hoeneß's side with just three points after three matchdays.

Hoffenheim, by contrast, picked up their first points of the season with the win after opening the campaign with defeats to 1. FC Cologne and Borussia Dortmund.