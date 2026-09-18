German coach Thomas Tuchel has brought the prominent duo he left out of the World Cup finals in the USA, Mexico and Canada back into his 27-man squad for the upcoming international block.

Leaving out Alexander-Arnold (Real Madrid) and Palmer (Chelsea) drew heavy criticism for Tuchel in the build-up to the XXL tournament. The Three Lions are again led by Bayern Munich star striker and captain Harry Kane, while Bayer Leverkusen's Jarell Quansah is also included as the second Bundesliga player in the squad.

England open their Nations League campaign against world champions Spain on 26 September (8.45pm). Then come away trips to the Czech Republic on 29 September and Croatia on 3 October, before Tuchel's side meet the Czechs again on 6 October in their final fixture.







