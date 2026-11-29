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The Sea Robbers' mentor has offered an honest assessment of his side's performance after they fought back from a two-goal deficit to salvage a draw against the Tanzanian outfit. The Buccaneers showed resilience at Uhuru Stadium on Sunday, recovering to secure a point in their CAF Champions League Group C opener.

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Overcoming a difficult start

Speaking after the final whistle, Abdeslam Ouaddou suggested that the occasion might have initially overwhelmed some of his squad members. “We had a very tough game, like I said yesterday in the press conference, we expected a very tough, physical game – and we saw we played against a very good team, very well organised,” the Pirates mentor explained, as per iDiski Times.

“We started this game a little bit shy. I don’t know if it was the weather, I don’t know if my players were a bit impressed by the fantastic atmosphere, but the first half was difficult,” he added. Ouaddou was honest about the technical failings that led to the deficit. “We didn’t win the duels; we were late in the duels. I think we were dominated in possession in the first half, so a logical score to be 2-0 down. We didn’t defend well in the box, so at half-time it was logical.”

Bucs show fighting spirit

Whatever was said in the dressing room at the interval clearly resonated with the South African side.

The coach was quick to praise the tactical shift and the bravery his players displayed to claw their way back into the contest. “But in the second half we saw another face of Orlando Pirates, a face that I like – very disciplined, very ambitious, willing to go forward, willing to find the space between the lines, willing to find space behind the Simba defence,” the coach noted.

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Ouaddou felt that the momentum was so heavily in his team's favour by the end of the match that a victory was not out of the question. “We had fantastic combinations; we scored 2-1 through [Tshepang] Moremi. The character and personality of my players showed that if we continued a bit more, we could have won the game. We scored the second goal, fantastic action. We have seen physically a Pirates team in shape,” he concluded regarding the fightback.

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Learning curve

For several members of the Pirates squad, the trip to Tanzania represented their first taste of the CAF Champions League group stages.

“I think it’s a logical score with two teams that had their own half, Simba with the first, Pirates with the second where we played well,” he continued. “Well done to the boys. For most of them it’s their first experience in the Champions League, so I can say they did well. Good game, we rest now and focus on the next game.”

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The result sets the stage for a crucial run of fixtures in Group C as Pirates look to build on this hard-earned point.