Aaron Bouwman can also play for another top European nation: ‘This is my first choice’

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Ajax defender Aaron Bouwman (19) could represent England in the future. His international options came up during an interview with Voetbal International.

Born in Haarlem, Bouwman is part of the Netherlands Under-21 squad for the first time during this international break.

He has already played dozens of times for various Dutch youth teams.

During the interview, Ajax correspondent Lentin Goodijk asks Bouwman whether he is also eligible to play for England.

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Bouwman confirms it but leaves no doubt about his preference. "I'm in a great place with the Netherlands."

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"I've played for all the youth teams here, and England have never really been in touch either. So the Netherlands are definitely my first choice," Bouwman says firmly.

Able to play for Jamaica too, Bouwman has a Dutch father, while his mother was born in England and is half-Jamaican.

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Bouwman has never played at a finals tournament. "We fell just short every time. At Under-17 and Under-19 level too, unfortunately. That was disappointing, so it has to happen now."

"Denmark Under-21s are difficult opponents, but our team should be able to do it. We've studied our opponents closely, so hopefully things will go well in these two matches," the highly rated talent concludes.