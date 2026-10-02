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Karim Malim
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A sudden injury rules Ferran Torres out for Spain and worries Paris Saint-Germain

F. Torres
C. Espi
L. de la Fuente
Luis Enrique
Spain vs Czechia
Spain
Czechia
UEFA Nations League A
Croatia vs Spain
Croatia
Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain
Manchester City
Paris Saint-Germain
Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona
Barcelona
Paris Saint-Germain vs Le Mans
Le Mans
Ligue 1
Spain
Czechia
Croatia
England
France

De la Fuente calls up Carlos Espay

Paris Saint-Germain and Spain have been dealt a surprise blow. Ferran Torres has left the "La Roja" camp with an ankle injury, ruling him out of the national side's two remaining matches during the current international break.

According to the Spanish Football Federation, the Paris Saint-Germain forward is struggling with persistent pain in his left ankle. The problem did not initially stop him training and featuring with the squad, but it eventually forced him out.

Spain's medical staff had stayed in constant contact with Paris Saint-Germain's doctors from the start of the camp, jointly monitoring the player's condition before deciding to leave him out and give him the chance to recover fully.

Torres will miss the clash with the Czech Republic tomorrow, as well as the meeting with Croatia on 6 October. He now returns to Paris to complete his treatment and rehabilitation programme.



The timing is awkward for Saint-Germain. Torres had made a flying start to the season, scoring 7 goals in his first 6 matches to become one of the standout figures in the attack.

The Parisian club are hoping the injury proves minor, and that their forward is fit again before the clash with Le Mans on 10 October, which opens their French league campaign.

Luis de la Fuente, meanwhile, has moved quickly to cover the gap. The Spain manager has called up Carlos Espi from the under-21 side, drafting him into the senior camp ahead of the games against the Czech Republic and Croatia.





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