A heavy blow for Jesus before the international break

Portugal have suffered a heavy blow. UEFA have suspended Juventus winger Francisco Conceicao for three matches after his sending off against Norway in the Nations League, a clash Portugal won 2-1 at the Dragao Stadium.

Portuguese newspaper A Bola reported that UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body handed down the sanction for directing abusive language at the referee.

Conceicao saw red in the 86th minute, picking up two quick yellow cards for dissent before clashing verbally with the fourth official on his way to the dressing room. Members of the national team's technical staff had to step in.

The ban rules him out of Portugal's final two group games, against Denmark on 14 November in Braga and Wales on the 17th in Cardiff.

Next matches POR UEFA Nations League A 14:45 DEN

His absence won't end there. Conceicao will also miss the first leg of the quarter-final next March, with Portugal having already booked their place in that round.

The Portuguese Football Federation can still appeal, hoping to reduce or overturn the sanction.