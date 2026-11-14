"A harsh lesson": Ruben Dias admits Denmark exposed Portugal's flaws

The heavy defeat to Denmark was not merely a bad night in Portugal's UEFA Nations League campaign, it brought back to the fore questions about the team's ability to handle big matches, after it found itself unable to keep pace with its opponent in decisive moments.
Rúben Dias admitted Denmark deserved their 4-1 win over Portugal on Saturday, in the fifth round of the UEFA Nations League group stage. The defender felt the defeat laid bare the areas his side must sharpen before the final match.
Dias told Portuguese newspaper "Ojogo": "Above all, Denmark were better. They have a team of great quality, and we know that. We needed to produce our best level to secure the win, but they imposed their control over decisive periods of the match".
He added: "They also scored their goals at telling moments, such as the first goal that came just before the end of the first half, which somewhat changed the nature of the match, after the play had been fairly balanced".
The defender continued: "In the second half, while we were trying to regain our balance, they scored the second and third goals, which left us frustrated. It is a lesson for us. We were not surprised by their level because we have faced them many times before, but we were not good enough, and we have to produce a better performance".
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Pinpointing why his team lost their shape, Dias said: "The problem began when they managed to take possession of the ball in a dangerous manner, while we were unable to feel comfortable in possession, which drained us and created a state of imbalance".
He explained: "Everything started from this point, then matters developed and other problems emerged during the match". Harsh as the result was, Dias insisted the defeat does not erase what Portugal achieved across the group, and said their lofty ambitions mean every loss must be taken seriously.
On that note, he said: "The defeat has its weight and impact, especially with the ambition we have to win every match. We are top of the group, and reaching this position required a great deal of work, and we still have one match ahead of us to seal what we have accomplished".
Dias signed off by stressing the need to learn from the loss and fix the mistakes before the final clash, set for next Tuesday against Wales, as Portugal look to confirm top spot. It is the first defeat for Jorge Jesus's side in the group, which they lead with 12 points. Denmark, meanwhile, climbed to 9 points, while Norway moved up to 6 this evening after beating Wales 3-1 in the same round.
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journalism and writing are a passion before they are a profession. Since taking my first steps down this path in late 2010, I have been weaving my stories across the pages of Egyptian and Arab websites. I don’t view sports in general—and soccer in particular—as merely a game, but rather as a canvas of life that reflects the pulse of societies and carries within it social and cultural stories that intertwine with the threads of politics to shape people’s consciousness.
I delve into covering and analyzing soccer from multiple angles: I cover the game from multiple angles where storytelling meets analysis, and where the pitch connects to broader social and cultural narratives.
Over time and as my experience grew, my passion expanded to draw connections between the economics of the game, modern technology, and cryptocurrencies—all of which have become part of a soccer industry that extends far beyond the boundaries of the field.
My experience has spanned several prominent Arab outlets: in Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, such as Goal (Saudi edition) and Koora, where I have worked as a multi-tasking desk editor since 2019."I don't just cover stories, I find them where others aren't looking, then reshape them until they're worth reading.
with analytical depth and a human touch to deliver an unforgettable story to the reader.
My Story with Soccer
My passion for soccer began early, specifically at the age of six during the 1994 World Cup. The atmosphere at home was different; the whole family was awake to watch the matches even though they were broadcast at dawn, and that is where my true passion was born. I was captivated by Romário’s mesmerizing skills, amazed by Thomas Brulin, and impressed by the physical and technical prowess of the Nigerian national team led by the late Rashidi Yakini, while the image of Roberto Baggio missing his penalty kick in the final remains etched in my memory as the first dramatic moment I experienced with the game.
As the years passed and my fascination with international soccer grew, certain matches remained defining moments in my football education, such as the 2001 UEFA Cup final between Liverpool and Spain’s Alavés—that wild 5-4 clash whose intensity didn’t subside until the 117th minute, when an own goal sealed the title for the Reds, cementing it in my memory as an unforgettable match.
My Best Soccer Memories
Unforgettable moments include Real Madrid’s 2002 Champions League victory, Liverpool’s historic 2005 final, and Egypt’s 2006, 2008, and 2010 African Cup of Nations triumphs under Hassan Shehata.
My All-Time Team
Buffon
Cafu - Paolo Maldini - Ramos - Roberto Carlos
Zinedine Zidane - Iniesta
Diego Maradona
Lionel Messi - Ronaldo “The Phenomenon” - Cristiano Ronaldo
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Third dimension.. Barefoot... Has Messi Really Settled
The Debate Over the Greatest of All Time?
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Third dimension: The Terrifying Test... Salah Inherits the Crown of the Seven Years
The Fortune of Cryptocurrencies... Messi Alone Among America’s Stars
The Champions’ Disaster and Barcelona’s Betrayal... How Will
Blockchain Technology Solve the Great Crisis?
The story of crypto levers... Is
Laporta gambling with Barcelona’s future?
Liverpool’s secret and the Bundesliga’s passion... Technological innovation revitalizes the future of soccer!
Chaos in the land of samba... Will Ancelotti escape the vortex of pressure?
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