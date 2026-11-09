Netherlands head coach Xavi Hernandez has been dealt a heavy blow before the conclusion of his side's group-stage campaign in the UEFA Nations League. Captain Virgil van Dijk and striker Brian Brobbey will miss the next two matches, both ruled out through a lack of physical readiness.

The Dutch Football Association confirmed the pair's exclusion today, Monday, ahead of the matches against Greece and Germany in the final two rounds of Group One.

Van Dijk started Liverpool's 3-1 win over Crystal Palace on Sunday and has featured throughout his club's Premier League minutes this season. Even so, the Dutch Association insists he is not ready to play at international level.

His 100th international cap came in the 2-1 win over Serbia last October. Losing him is a major setback, given his leadership and his importance to the back line.

Brobbey is out too, despite playing in Sunderland's 1-0 win over Chelsea on Sunday, with the Dutch Association again citing fitness.

The striker had started against Germany in the opening match of the campaign last September, but left the pitch injured after a little over half an hour. He went on to miss the following games against Serbia and Greece.

Xavi has opted against calling up any replacement, leaving a 23-man squad to prepare for the next two fixtures. The Netherlands host Greece in Amsterdam on Friday before travelling to face Germany in Berlin on Monday, chasing the best possible end to their group-stage campaign.