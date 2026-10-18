Hansi Flick has given Barcelona the green light to go after Finn Jeltsch, the Stuttgart centre-back and fellow German.

According to Sport newspaper, the 20-year-old has Barcelona, Real Madrid and Liverpool all watching closely. Reports suggest the Reds are ready to stump up 50 million euros.

Sources close to the German club have confirmed Flick wants the deal done. Jeltsch is rated as one of the most promising defensive mainstays around.

Flick keeps a close eye on football back home, and the signing of Karim Adeyemi this summer proved it.

That Adeyemi deal came down to the Barcelona coach himself. He knew the player well. He was also the first to flag Jeltsch as a target for next summer.

Transfermarkt put the defender's market value at around 40 million euros, though his rising level suggests that figure will climb by next summer, the window in which Barcelona appear to want the business wrapped up.

Seriousness, composure, maturity: Jeltsch has the lot, and he bears a strong resemblance to a previous Barcelona target in compatriot Nico Schlotterbeck.

Now in his third season at Stuttgart after arriving from Nuremberg, Jeltsch looks set to make this campaign his last with the German side.