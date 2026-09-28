Trent Alexander-Arnold is back in the England squad after missing the 2026 World Cup, but Thomas Tuchel has hardly rolled out the red carpet. Some 478 days on from his last appearance with the Three Lions, the Real Madrid full-back remains stuck on the bench, even when England needed attacking solutions.

That September call-up handed the 27-year-old a fresh chance, particularly after his World Cup snub. Game time never followed. He sat on the bench throughout the 3-2 defeat to Spain, with Tuchel opting for Jarell Quansah on the right.

According to the French website "Foot Mercato", citing the "Daily Mail" newspaper, more than 478 days have passed since Alexander-Arnold last pulled on an England shirt, coming off the bench against Andorra on 7 June 2025. His last start came against Finland in October 2024, some 714 days ago.

His slide with the national team mirrors an equally shaky situation at Real Madrid. Alexander-Arnold made his name at Liverpool, one of the world's finest full-backs thanks to his passing, his crossing and his knack for creating chances, before choosing to swap the English club for the Spanish giants in the summer of 2025.

So far, the move has not gone to plan. He has struggled to nail down a starting spot amid fierce competition at right-back and the summer arrival of Denzel Dumfries. This season he has started just 3 of Real Madrid's 8 matches across all competitions, coming off the bench in two and watching from the sidelines in three.









Tuchel continues to overlook him

Doubts grew louder after the Spain game. England had trailed 3-2 since the 74th minute and were chasing an equaliser. Tuchel turned to his bench, sending on Morgan Gibbs-White, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Jarrad Branthwaite, yet Alexander-Arnold's number never went up.

The decision baffles given the attacking weapons the Real Madrid man carries: switching play, whipping in crosses, creating chances and picking out killer passes in the final third. England needed creativity in the closing stages. The one player built to provide it stayed out of the picture.

Quansah's inclusion, Tuchel insisted, came down to defensive graft, his pace in one-on-one duels and his versatility to slot in at centre-back.

The German manager said: "There was a lot of defensive work and one-on-one duels. We needed Jarell's speed and his skills, especially to play in central defence. He was excellent."

Yet England's rearguard was hardly flawless, shipping three goals against Spain and reopening the debate over the defensive options Tuchel trusts.









Will Arnold get his chance?

Alexander-Arnold's recall marks a positive step after the World Cup exclusion, but it has not been enough to fully repair the trust between player and manager.

Three matches remain, and Tuchel is keeping everyone guessing over when the Real Madrid full-back gets his shot. "We have 3 matches left," he said. "I have to choose eleven players and five substitutes. Nothing else."

Caught between his Real Madrid struggles, the arrival of Dumfries and the fierce scrap for England places, Alexander-Arnold faces a fresh test to prove he can force his way back to the fore.

The big question lingers. Will Tuchel finally hand him a chance against the Czech Republic, or will one of the game's finest playmaking full-backs keep watching from the outside?