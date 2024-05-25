'Yanga SC were robbed but Motsepe is not a referee! Mamelodi Sundowns' 57 supporters think otherwise & that's why I hate them' - Fans

Football lovers react to the administrator's admission that the Tanzanian champions were denied a goal against Masandawana.

Caf President Patrice Motsepe said in a recent statement that Yanga SC were denied a goal against Mamelodi Sundowns in the second leg of the Caf Champions League semi-final tie played in South Africa a couple of weeks ago.

With the game tied 0-0, Stephane Aziz Ki thought he had broken the deadlock in the 59th minute, but despite the ball seemingly crossing the line before bouncing out, the referees refused to award the East Africans the goal amid protests.

In his visit to Tanzania, Motsepe conceded the goal should have stood. GOAL fans believe the Caf head should not be faulted for that, while some insist the damage has already been done.