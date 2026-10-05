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'I am sincerely sorry' - Tottenham loanee Yang Min-hyeok issues public apology after military service exemption comments trigger backlash following Asian Games gold
Controversy follows Asian Games glory
Success on the international stage is usually a cause for universal celebration, but for Tottenham Hotspur youngster Yang, a recent gold medal victory has been overshadowed by off-field friction. The 20-year-old, who joined Belgian Pro League side Westerlo on a season-long loan during the summer transfer window, played a pivotal role in South Korea's triumph over hosts Japan in Saturday's final - setting up Swansea City's Eom Jisung for the game-winning goal.
In South Korea, able-bodied men are required to complete between 18 and 21 months of military service before the age of 28. Elite athletes who win gold at the Asian Games or any medal at the Olympics are granted an exemption, allowing them to pursue their professional careers uninterrupted after completing just a few weeks of basic training. This pathway was famously utilised by former Spurs captain Son Heung-min in 2018.
- AFP
Yang clarifies his motivational comments
The firestorm began when Yang was asked about the significance of the victory and the physical rewards involved. The winger was quoted as saying: 'We were being compensated, and the compensation was military exemption, so it feels like we played with that one thing in mind. Honestly, whether it was a trophy or a medal wasn't important.' These words were interpreted by many as a dismissal of the honour of representing the Taeguk Warriors. As the criticism intensified, the Tottenham loanee realised the gravity of his statement and took to social media to issue a comprehensive and heartfelt apology to his compatriots.
In his lengthy statement, Yang expressed regret for how his words were perceived by the public. The player wrote: 'Hello, this is Yang Min-hyeok. I am sincerely sorry for causing disappointment and discomfort to so many people with my remarks regarding the Asian Games. Participating in the Asian Games as a representative of South Korea held great significance for me, and as an athlete, I naturally gave my all with the goal of winning the championship and the gold medal. However, I failed to properly convey that the military service exemption was merely one of several motivators - alongside the desire to achieve great results - that drove me forward.'
Addressing the military service community
Beyond the sporting implications, Yang's comments were seen by some as insensitive toward the thousands of young South Korean men currently serving their mandatory terms in the armed forces. The winger was quick to address this specific point in his apology, acknowledging the hard work required to earn such a prestigious achievement and the respect he holds for those in active service.
Yang continued his explanation by stating: 'Regardless of my original intent, it is clearly my fault that my words caused discomfort and made it appear as though I took the significance of the gold medal lightly as a national team athlete. I recognise that the gold medal was not something simply guaranteed; it was an achievement made possible only through the hard work and support of many people. Furthermore, I never intended to belittle or mock the efforts of those currently fulfilling their military service obligations or those who will do so in the future. I sincerely apologise to everyone who was hurt or disappointed by my thoughtless remarks. Moving forward, I will strive to make amends not only through my words but by demonstrating a better attitude and a greater sense of responsibility on the field. My sincere apologies.'
- AFP
South Korea extend remarkable Asian Games gold medal streak
South Korea have established a dominant dynasty in the Asian Games men's football tournament, winning gold in each of the last four editions. Their historic streak began in 2014 with a dramatic 1-0 extra-time victory over North Korea, sealed by central defender Rim Chang-woo's winner in the 121st minute.
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