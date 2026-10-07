Why Ricardo Goss is tipped as 'perfect cover' for Ronwen Williams at Mamelodi Sundowns: 'He is definitely going to play'

According to Tlale, the 32-year-old Goss is far from being a passenger in the squad. The former keeper notes that the physical demands on Williams will be immense, opening the door for Goss to prove his worth in high-stakes matches throughout the year.

"A goalkeeper can play for as many years as he likes; your career is longer if you are a goalkeeper, so at Sundowns, Goss is definitely going to play because of the many games they will be playing this season," Tlale tells KickOff.

"Playing every game is tiring for Ronwen Williams. Goss stayed at Sundowns because he is confident he will get game time.

"They are going to play about four cup finals if everything goes according to plan," the club legend added when assessing the rotational needs of the squad.

This perspective reinforces the idea that Sundowns are building a squad capable of handling the fatigue that comes with chasing silverware on all possible fronts during a congested football calendar.



