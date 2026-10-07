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Why Ricardo Goss is tipped as 'perfect cover' for Ronwen Williams at Mamelodi Sundowns: 'He is definitely going to play'
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Returning to the Brazilians' fold
Following four years of temporary stints away from Chloorkop to secure regular minutes on loan, Ricardo Goss has finally reclaimed his place in the Mamelodi Sundowns dressing room.
Ex-Sundowns goalkeeper John Tlale is adamant that the experienced goalie has made the right call by staying to challenge Ronwen Williams.
Tlale argues that the relentless schedule facing the Brazilians will inevitably force a rotation between the sticks, providing Goss with the perfect platform to prove his worth.
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The impact of a heavy schedule
According to Tlale, the 32-year-old Goss is far from being a passenger in the squad. The former keeper notes that the physical demands on Williams will be immense, opening the door for Goss to prove his worth in high-stakes matches throughout the year.
"A goalkeeper can play for as many years as he likes; your career is longer if you are a goalkeeper, so at Sundowns, Goss is definitely going to play because of the many games they will be playing this season," Tlale tells KickOff.
"Playing every game is tiring for Ronwen Williams. Goss stayed at Sundowns because he is confident he will get game time.
"They are going to play about four cup finals if everything goes according to plan," the club legend added when assessing the rotational needs of the squad.
This perspective reinforces the idea that Sundowns are building a squad capable of handling the fatigue that comes with chasing silverware on all possible fronts during a congested football calendar.
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Confidence from the international stage
Even though he has struggled to nail down a definitive starting spot at club level of late, Goss continues to hold Pitso Mosimane's trust within the South African camp.
Former SA international Tlale believes the goalkeeper’s display against the Pharaohs justified his inclusion, noting: "Him being part of the Bafana Bafana goalkeeping department despite not being a first-choice keeper at Sundowns proved to be the right decision, judging by his performance against Egypt on Sunday.
"It's gonna boost his confidence going forward."
For Goss, this cameo on the global stage offers crucial reassurance.
It keeps his competitive edge honed as he prepares to challenge the established Williams for the number one shirt back home.
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Longevity in the goalkeeping department
Though Goss has entered his thirties, Tlale is adamant that the shot-stopper is nowhere near his twilight years.
The veteran keeper’s longevity is not in doubt for Tlale, who believes there is plenty of mileage left in the tank.
"Like wine, goalkeepers mature with time. If he is 32, then it means he can play for another six years. Goss can play until 40 years of age.
"I retired at the age of 38," he stated.
Should this prediction hold, the former SuperSport United man is poised to remain a cornerstone of the Downs' squad for the foreseeable future.
His presence ensures the Brazilians maintain the high-calibre depth that is fuelling their chase for domestic, continental and global silverware.
As the 2026/27 campaign gains momentum, the high-stakes fight for the number one jersey promises to be one of the most compelling subplots at Chloorkop.
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