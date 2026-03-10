Goal.com
Sibongiseni Mthethwa, Kaizer Chiefs, March 2026Backpage
Who is back & who is out? Crisis-ridden Kaizer Chiefs issue player update ahead of PSL clash with Durban City

Amakhosi will return to action 12 days after their last match, ending a period without competitive football. The Soweto giants will hope the break has given them time to address the issues that have contributed to their recent struggles. They now face the challenge of turning that time on the training ground into improved performances to ease the pressure on the players and coaches. But they will have to do so without key squad members due to suspension and injury.

  • Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Mfundo Vilakazi and Trevor Mokwena, Kaizer Chiefs vs Durban CityBackpage

    Chiefs in Durban City test

    Kaizer Chiefs will seek to recover from a dip in form when they host Durban City in a Premier Soccer League match at FNB Stadium on Sunday.

    The Soweto giants are on a four-match winless streak that has seen the team come under much pressure.

    They will be facing opponents who are buoyed by reaching the Nedbank Cup semi-finals. 

  • Nkanyiso Shinga, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Who will miss the Durban City game?

    "Chiefs will be without Aden McCarthy and Sibongiseni Mthethwa, both suspended after picking up their fourth cautions in the previous match," announced Chiefs in a statement.

    While McCarthy and Mthethwa are suspended, Chiefs will also be without injured players like Rushwin Dortley and George Matlou.

    Given Msimango is also battling injuries, while goalkeeper Brandon Petersen recently underwent surgery.

    Left-back Nkanyiso Shinga who made his debut against Richards Bay was injured in that match.

  • Zitha Kwinika, Given Msimango, Glody Lilepo and Aden McCarthy, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Who is back for Chiefs?

    "On a positive note, defender Zitha Kwinika returns to the squad after serving his one-match suspension, giving the technical team a welcome boost in defence," the club said. 

    "Several injuries continue to limit options, but the squad has enough depth and remains focused on delivering a strong performance."

    Kwinika's return is expected to plug the gap left by McCarthy and Msimango.

  • Aden McCarthy and Inacio Miguel, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    A crisis at the in defence for Chiefs

    Against Richards Bay, Chiefs coaches had to improvise at the back due to the crisis they have in that department.

    Bradley Cross was forced to play as a central defender, partnering McCarthy, as a precaution was taken on Inacio who was an unused substitute.

    The decision on Cross paved way for Shinga to make his long-awaited debut.

    Given that they did not have backup for Kwinika, Msimango, Miguel and Dortley, that could bring into discourse why Chiefs did not go into the market and beef up their backline in January.

