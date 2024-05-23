Ramovic, Mokwena GFX 16-9GOAL
Clifton Mabasa

'We will enjoy our Soweto Derby rivals between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando in peace! Now Mamelodi Sundowns have their rivals in TS Galaxy, Tim Sukazi is not lying'

Tim Sukazi has claimed that a match between TS Galaxy and Masandawana is as big as the Soweto Derby and fans have reacted to his remarks. 

TS Galaxy owner Tim Sukazi said a game between his team and Mamelodi Sundowns is at thesame standard as the Soweto Derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates. 

This is after the Rockets nearly collected three points against the Brazilians in a match that ended in a 1-1 draw at the Mbombela Stadium on Tuesday and many months of rancour between the two technical teams.

Sukazi's comment sparked debate amongst South African football lovers and here, GOAL samples some of the most interesting reactions. 

