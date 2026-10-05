AFP
Emotional Virgil van Dijk reacts after reaching 100 caps for Netherlands as the Liverpool star vows to keep playing until Euro 2028
A landmark night in Eindhoven
Van Dijk cemented his legacy as one of the greatest defenders in Dutch football history on Sunday night, becoming just the 11th player to reach 100 appearances for the national team. The Liverpool star walked onto the pitch accompanied by his son, Mase, while his parents and the rest of his family watched from the stands in what proved to be a poignant evening for the 35-year-old.
"A very special evening and a beautiful milestone, which I am proud of," Van Dijk told NOS. "I had a hard time just now in the dressing room, I'm quite emotional. It's something I never dared to dream of; this felt way too far away to even let into my head when I was young. That makes it all the more beautiful. I want to express my thanks to the staff and also the staff members I have worked with in the past. But in the end, I am most grateful for my family, who were also there tonight."
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A century earned the hard way
Reaching a century of international caps is a milestone earned through resilience, particularly given the severe adversity the veteran defender faced along the way. His milestone journey was significantly disrupted by a devastating cruciate ligament injury, a setback that forced him into an extended, year-long rehabilitation and temporarily halted his trajectory at the international level.
Reflecting on his path, Van Dijk admitted he could have been even higher in the all-time charts had he stayed fit. "I have gotten the maximum out of it so far. Unfortunately, I was out for a year with a cruciate ligament injury, otherwise I could have come close to Wesley Sneijder. But I am proud and happy, let's leave it at that," he stated.
Eyes on the future and Euro 2028
While Sneijder’s record of 134 caps remains the benchmark for the Netherlands, Van Dijk is not ready to hang up his international boots just yet. Despite his veteran status, the centre-back has officially committed himself to the Oranje cause through to the European Championship in 2028. This long-term pledge underlines his continued importance to the national setup under the current coaching regime.
"For me, it won't stop at 100. I'm not someone who looks too far ahead. You have to take very good care of yourself and do everything to be there every time. I feel good right now, so I just have to keep going. Football is the best thing there is. I understand very well that people look at age in our sport. When things go well, they say: 'Oh, how good for your age.' And otherwise, you're an old man. I just have to make sure I perform as well as possible for the team, on and off the pitch," Van Dijk explained.
- AFP
Total backing from Xavi Hernandez
The decision to continue his international career comes after productive discussions with national team coach Xavi Hernandez. The manager has been vocal about the defender's influence on the squad, highlighting his professional conduct and leadership qualities since taking over the reins of the national side. For Xavi, Van Dijk remains the undisputed heartbeat of the team as they look toward future tournaments.
"I already said it in the dressing room: Virgil is an example. Since I met him, he has done great. Not only individually, but also in a team context. Virgil is a true leader. I am very proud to be his coach," Xavi said.
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