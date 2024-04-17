'Vilakazi looks like he was forced to sign for Kaizer Chiefs! Now Arthur Zwane should rescue us before Richards Bay send Amakhosi to 14th' - Fans

Amakhosi fans share their divided opinions after the youngster signed his first professional contract with the Glamour Boys.

Kaizer Chiefs rewarded 18-year-old midfielder Mfundo Vilakazi with a professional contract that will see him at the club until June 2028.

Vilakazi has joined the likes of Mduduzi Shabalala, Wandile Duba, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Happy Mashiane who were promoted to the senior team but have so far struggled to turn themselves into key players at Naturena.

The Amakhosi faithful have been quick to jump onto social media to share their divided opinions on the recent development.