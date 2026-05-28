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USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino reportedly met with Milan bosses over vacant managerial role
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A potential successor to Allegri
Pochettino and Milan's leadership met before the U.S.'s World Cup training camp opened in Atlanta earlier this week. Milan considers him a potential successor to Max Allegri, who was dismissed after the Rossoneri crumbled during the final few weeks of the season - and missed out on Champions League football. According to The Athletic, Pochettino is one of many possible options, with Milan completing an extensive search for their new boss.
An expiring contract
Pochettino's contract ends after this summer's World Cup, and although he indicated in March that he was open to staying, numerous reports have linked him with European jobs.
He reportedly met Brentford last year before they appointed Keith Andrews - even if Pochettino denied such a conversation had happenedindicated. Pochettino was also among those mentioned for the Manchester United job before the Red Devils hired Michael Carrick on a permanent basis.
Reuniting with USMNT stars?
There would be some familiar faces in the Milan dressing room for the manager should he take on the job. U.S. star Christian Pulisic is among the more prominent figures at the club, while Yunus Musah - who spent last season on loan at Atalanta - also plays his craft in Milan.
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Focus remains on the World Cup
Still, Pochettino's eyes remain fixed on the World Cup - and the players insist the speculation around his future has not become a distraction.
"No, it doesn't bother us," Tim Weah said in a press conference on Thursday. "I think I'm someone who lives in present day, and right now he's here, and we're working with him, so it's an amazing feeling having such a prestigious coach coaching us. When you want to reach the highest level, you want to be coached by the highest level of coaches, so it's been amazing.
"Whatever he decides to do after us is what the coach decides, and we're here to support him. He's here to support us, and we're just living in the present and making sure that we do our job."
The USMNT started their training camp on Tuesday and have two warmup friendlies before the opening game against Paraguay on June 12. They will then play Australia on June 19 before rounding off Group D play against Turkey on June 25.